पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आर्थिक संकट:फंड के अभाव में रुका सीसी सड़काें का निर्माण, दीवाली बाद पेयजल टंकी का काम हाेगा शुरू

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर पालिका के कर्मचारियों को दो महीने से नहीं मिला वेतन, चिंता बढ़ी

नगर पालिका का खजाना खाली रहने से विकास कार्य की गति धीमी हाे गई है। निकाय निधि से बनने वाली सड़कों का निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है। वार्डों में सीमेंट सड़क निर्माण काे सात महीने पहले ही स्वीकृति मिल गई थी। लेकिन फंड नहीं होने से निर्माण कार्य नहीं हाे पा रहा है। नगर के नेहरू वार्ड में 3 लाख 75 हजार रुपए से सीमेंट रोड का निर्माण होना है। राजीव गांधी वार्ड में 3 लाख 60 हजार रुपए की लागत से सीमेंट रोड बनना है। वहीं पटेल वार्ड में 6 लाख 35 हजार रुपए की लागत से पुरानी सीमेंट सड़क खराब होने से इसके ऊपर रिनिवल कोड किया जाना है। उक्त सभी कार्य निकाय निधि से होना है। निविदा खुलने के बाद कोरोना महामारी के चलते लॉकडाउन लग गया। इस दौरान नगर पालिका को विभिन्न करों से होने वाली आय रूक गई। अब निकाय के पास सीमेंट सड़क निर्माण के लिए राशि नहीं है। नगर पालिका की स्थिति खराब होने से कर्मचारियों को दो महीने से वेतन नहीं मिला है। निर्माण कार्य नहीं होने से वार्डवासियों को आवाजाही में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। निविदा जारी होने और खुलने के बाद वार्डवासियों को जल्द सीमेंट सड़क बनने की उम्मीद थी। पिछले सात महीने से वार्डवासी निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। हालाकि नगर पालिका ने अब विभिन्न करों की वसूली तेज कर दी है। बड़े बकायादारों को करों की राशि जमा करने के लिए लगातार समझाइश दी जा रही है। साथ ही करों के अधिभार में दी जा रही छूट की भी जानकारी लोगों तक पहुंचाई जा रही है। इस कारण करों की बकाया राशि जमा होने लगी है। इस स्थिति में जल्द ही सीमेंट रोड सहित अन्य विकास कार्य में गति आने की उम्मीद है। निर्माण कार्यों का लिया जायजा: नगर में लॉकडाउन के बाद हुए निर्माण कार्यों का सीएमओ आरसी गव्हाड़े ने सोमवार का जायजा लिया। सीएमओ गव्हाड़े ने बताया निकाय निधि के रुके हुए कार्य को जल्द शुरू कराने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। दीवाली बाद पेयजल टंकी, हरदौली जल आवर्धन योजना के तहत पीएचई घटक के निर्माण कार्य और सीवरेज लाइन का काम शुरू हो जाएगा।

सीवरेज लाइन की ड्राइंग डिजाइन का है इंतजार

ताप्ती सरोवर में गंदे पानी की आवक रोकने के लिए सीवरेज लाइन स्वीकृत हुई है। 6 करोड़ 72 लाख रुपए से बनने वाली सीवरेज लाइन की सभी प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है। ठेकेदार ने सर्वे भी कर लिया है। नगर पालिका सीवरेज लाइन की ड्राइंग डिजाइन का इंतजार कर रही है। ठेकेदार द्वारा ड्राइंग डिजाइन प्रस्तुत करने के बाद स्वीकृति के लिए नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास विभाग भेजा जाएगा। इसके बाद सीवरेज लाइन का काम भी शुरू होगा। वहीं न्यायालय परिसर में शेड निर्माण का कार्य रुका हुआ है। उपयंत्री पंकज धुर्वे ने बताया न्यायालय परिसर में विधायक निधि से शेड का निर्माण होना है। एनओसी नहीं मिलने से काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। अब एनओसी मिल गई है। दीवाली के बाद शेड निर्माण का कार्य शुरू होगा।

10 लाख लीटर क्षमता की बनेगी पेयजल टंकी
इंदिरा गांधी वार्ड में रेस्ट हाउस के पास नगर पालिका 10 लाख लीटर क्षमता वाली पेयजल टंकी का निर्माण करेगी। टंकी निर्माण को लेकर सभी प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। दीवाली के बाद टंकी निर्माण का कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। वर्तमान में नगर पालिका के पास मात्र दो पेयजल टंकी हैं। जिसमें से एक पेयजल टंकी पुराने जनपद के पास है। यह टंकी पुरानी हो चुकी है। दूसरी टंकी सीएमओ बंगले के पास बनी हुई है। उक्त टंकी से वार्डों में प्रेशर से पानी नहीं पहुंचता है। इस कारण दस लाख लीटर क्षमता वाली पेयजल टंकी का निर्माण होना जरूरी हो गया है। टंकी बनने के बाद एक साथ सात वार्डों में जलप्रदाय हो पाएगा। उपयंत्री धीरेंद्र राठौर ने बताया 10 लाख लीटर क्षमता वाली पेयजल टंकी का निर्माण कार्य 99 लाख रुपए में किया जाना है। दीवाली के बाद टंकी का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें