नया विवाद:बाहर से खिड़की लगाने पर रुका संभाग की सबसे बड़ी ई-लाइब्रेरी का निर्माण

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पीडब्ल्यूडी भीतर की ओर से लगा रहा खिड़कियां, जेएच कॉलेज प्राचार्य ने लिया ऑब्जेक्शन

जेएच कॉलेज परिसर में बन रही संभाग की सबसे सबसे बड़ी तीन मंजिला लाइब्रेरी एक बार फिर विवाद में है। दरअसल भवन में 25 फीट ऊंचाई पर खिड़की लगनी है। लेकिन पीडब्ल्यूडी ने भवन के भीतर की ओर खिड़की लगानी शुरू कर दी। इससे बारिश होने पर पानी सीधा भीतर आता और किताबें और कंप्यूटर गीले हो जाते, इसीलिए कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने ऑब्जेक्शन लेते हुए इस काम को रुकवाकर बाहर से खिड़की लगवाने को कहा। अब पीडब्ल्यूडी एक खिड़की बाहर से लगवाकर ट्रायल करके देखेगा। जेएच काॅलेज में दो करोड़ की लागत से लाइब्रेरी भवन का काम 9 साल पहले शुरू हुआ था, लेकिन 2015 में काम 72 लाख का बजट कम पड़ने के कारण रुक गया था। वर्तमान में भी ई-लाइब्रेरी के खिड़की-दरवाजे पॉलीथिन से बंधे हुए हैं। किताबों काे बाेरियाें में भरकर रखा हुआ है। 7 दिसंबर 2019 काे उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने बजट स्वीकृत कर राशि खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दी थी।

मुश्किलाें के बाद शुरू हुआ था दाेबारा काम
बमुश्किल पीडब्ल्यूडी ने लाइब्रेरी के खिड़की, दरवाजे के पल्ले, टॉयलेट सीट, बिजली फिटिंग सहित पुताई का टेंडर दाेबारा करके काम शुरू करवाया। लेकिन अब खिड़की के विवाद में काम फिर रुक गया। दरअसल भवन में 25 फीट की ऊंचाई पर खिड़की लगानी है बाहर से खिड़की लगाने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती। इससे बचने के लिए भीतर की ओर से खिड़कियां लगाई जा रही थी। प्राचार्य डॉ विजेता चौबे ने पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों से संपर्क करके शुक्रवार को भवन में बाहर से नहीं भीतर की ओर से खिड़की लगाने को कहा। इसके बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी ईई मोहन डेहरिया कॉलेज पहुंचे, यहां पर चर्चा करके बताया कि लाइब्रेरी मेंं बाहर से खिड़की लगाने की व्यवस्था बनाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

एक क्लिक पर किताबें पढ़ने का सपना अधूरा

जेएच कॉलेज में 4 हजार छात्र-छात्राएं अध्ययनरत हैं। इन्हें एक क्लिक पर किताबें उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए 2012 में 100 कंप्यूटरों वाली ई-लाइब्रेरी का भवन स्वीकृत हुआ था। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग से बमुश्किल 72 लाख की बची हुई राशि मिलने के बावजूद भवन का काम पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। अब खिड़की काे लेकर काम रूक गया है। बिल्डिंग का काम होने के बाद कॉलेज प्रबंधन इसे हैंडओवर लेगा। इसके बाद सामान्य किताबें भी व्यवस्थित और अच्छी तरह रखी जा सकेंगी।

लाइब्रेरी में ये काम होना हैं बाकी

{भवन में खिड़कियों और दरवाजों में पल्ले लगाए जाने हैं। {पूरे तीन मंजिला भवन में पुताई की जानी है। {अभी बिजली की फिटिंग की जानी है। {बाथरूम व शौचालयों में सेनेटरी का सामान लगाया जाना है।

नमी से किताबें और कम्प्यूटर होंगे खराब

^लाइब्रेरी भवन में खिड़कियों के पल्ले अंदर से लगाए जा रहे हैं। इससे पूरा पानी भीतर आ जाएगा। नमी से किताबें और कंप्यूटर खराब हो सकते हैं। खिड़कियों के ऊपर सीमेंट के छज्जे नहीं हैं। हमने इस पर ऑब्जेक्शन लिया था, अब पीडब्ल्यूडी बाहर से पल्ले लगाकर देखने की बात कह रही है, फिलहाल काम रुका है। - डाॅ. विजेता चौबे, प्राचार्य, जेएच काॅलेज बैतूल

खिड़की लगवाने की व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं

^भवन के ड्राइंग-डिजाइन में यह क्लियर नहीं है खिड़की के पल्ले बाहर से लगाने हैं या भीतर से। ऊंचाई अधिक होने के कारण बाहर से कांच के स्लाइडर पल्ले लगाना मुश्किल था। अब हम बाहर से खिड़की लगवाने की व्यवस्था बना रहे हैं। -मोहन सिंह डेहरिया, ईई, पीडब्ल्यूडी

