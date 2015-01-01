पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीवाली आज:पटाखा और मिठाई दुकानों पर रही भीड़, लोगों ने डिजाइन वाले दीए खरीदे

बैतूल41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटाखा बाजार में भीड़ नियंत्रित करने के लिए लगाने पड़े बेरिकेड्स

दीपावली के एक दिन पहले छोटी दीपावली नरक चतुर्दशी के दिन शुक्रवार काे लाेग बाजार में खरीदी और पर्व मनाने की तैयारी करते रहे। शहर में दीपावली की रौनक बढ़ गई, पुलिस ग्राउंड के पटाखा बाजार, नेहरू पार्क के आसपास की डिजाइन दियों और मिट्टी के सामान की दुकानों, कपड़ा, मिठाई दुकानों पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। कोठी बाजार, गंज और नेहरू पार्क के आसपास मिट्टी के दियों की दुकानों से लोगों ने एक दिन पहले ही बड़ी संख्या में दिए खरीदे। इधर कोठी बाजार और गंज में जगह-जगह दुकानदारों ने मिठाइयों के स्टॉल अपनी दुकानों के बाहर लगाए। इधर गंज में हाथी नाले के पुल के समीप, सिविल लाइन्स अवस्थी कॉम्पलेक्स के सामने, कोठी बाजार लल्ली चौक पर भी मिठाई दुकानों और गिफ्ट आइटमों के स्टॉल लगाए। चॉकलेट और ड्रायफ्रूट के पैक की डिमांड भी जमकर रही। इधर बाजार में मावे के दाम शुक्रवार को बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ गए। मावा 320 से 350 रुपए किलो तक बिका। पटाखा बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़, कम आवाज वाले पटाखे रहे पहली पसंद : पुलिस ग्राउंड पर लगे पटाखा बाजार की 100 दुकानों पर शुक्रवार से भीड़ बहुत बढ़ गई। पटाखा बाजार में इस बार देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाले पटाखे नदारद थे। लोगों ने इस बार कम आवाज वाले रोशनी वाले पटाखों की ज्यादा खरीदारी की। फुलझड़ी, अनार और चकरी जैसे आइटम्स की बिक्री खूब हुई। पटाखा बाजार में भीड़ इतनी थी कि यहां पर वाहनों की संख्या नियंत्रित करने के लिए बेरिकेड्स लगवाने पड़े।

डिजाइनर दीपक व सजावटी आइटम्स भी खूब बिके
पुलिस ग्राउंड के बाहर फुटपाथ पर लगी डिजाइनर दियों, सजावट के मिट्टी के आइटमों की दुकान पर भी बहुत भीड़ रही। देवी देवताओं की प्रतिमाएं और इनके साथ लगे दिए भी खूब बिके। इधर कोठी बाजार और गंज की कपड़ा दुकानों पर महिलाओं और बच्चों की भीड़ ज्यादा रही। लोगों ने दीपावली के एक दिन पहले जमकर खरीदारी की। मिट्टी से बने लालटेन, झूमर और सजावटी दियों की प्लेट की खरीददारी भी लोगों ने खूब की।
कोठी बाजार के 4 चौराहों से हटवाए बेरिकेड्स : इधर यातायात प्रभारी अनुराग प्रकाश ने बताया कि चारों चौराहों को बंद करने की जो व्यवस्था लागू की थी, उसे शुक्रवार को बदल दिया गया। यातायात विभाग ने मस्जिद चौक, कोतवाली चौक, लल्ली चौक और गणेश चौक से बेरिकेड्स हटवाए।

