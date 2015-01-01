पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिनभर बरसा ग्रोथ का मावठा, तापमान गिरने से सभी फसलों को होगा फायदा

बैतूल
  • 1.2 मिमी हुई बारिश, इसीलिए सिंचाई के लिए पानी की डिमांड बरकरार

माैसम ने एक बार फिर करवट ली है। जिले में शनिवार को सुबह मावठे की बारिश तड़के से लेकर देर रात तक रुककर हुई। यह मावठा बारिश फसलों के लिए अमृत का काम करेगा।

शहर सहित आसपास के इलाके में सुबह रिमझिम उसके बाद बूंदाबादी हुई। एक सप्ताह से जिले में तापमान अधिक होने से रबी फसलों को नुकसान होने की संभावना थी, लेकिन मावठे की बारिश से फसलों को फायदा होगा। हालांकि तापमान में अधिक गिरावट नहीं आई। रात का तापमान 0.4 डिग्री बढ़ गया है, लेकिन दिन का तापमान 1 डिग्री गिरा है।

कृषि वैज्ञानिक का कहना है बादल छंटने के बाद ठंड पड़ेगी, तो वह फसलों की ग्रोथ में मददगार साबित होगी। जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में 1.2 मिमी बारिश हुई है, इस कारण सिंचाई के लिए पानी की डिमांड अभी भी बरकरार है। यानी वर्तमान में डेमाें से छाेड़ा जा रहा पानी लगातार जारी रहेगा इसे राेका नहीं जाएगा।

मावठे से बढ़ेगी नाइट्रोजन की मात्रा, फसल में होगी बढ़त

मावठे की बारिश से ठंड पड़ेगी वह गेहूं, चना सहित अन्य फसलों के लिए लाभदायक होगी। अगर बारिश अच्छी होती है तो जरुर सिंचाई की बचत हो सकेगी। यह बारिश नाइट्रोजन लेकर आती है, जो फसलों की ग्रोथ करती है। बारिश से दिन और रात का तापमान गिरेगा, जो फसलों के लिए अच्छा संकेत होगा।
- विजय वर्मा, कृषि वैज्ञानिक

जिले में कहीं रिमझिम तो कहीं बूंदाबादी होने के आसार हैं। 14 और 15 दिसंबर तक बारिश होने की संभावना है। इससे तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। बादल साफ होने के बाद दिन और रात का तापमान गिरने की संभावना है, जो फसलों के लिहाज से बेहतर होगा।
- विजय पराड़कर, मौसम वैज्ञानिक, बैतूल

बार-बार मौसम में आ रहे उतार-चढ़ाव से बीमारी का खतरा बना रहता है। इम्युनिटी भी कम होती है। इसीलिए खान-पान में विशेष सावधानी बरतें। बच्चों को गर्म कपड़े पहनाकर ठंड से बचाव करें। सबसे जरुरी है कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क लगाएं और सोशल डिस्टेंस भी बनाए रखे।
- डॉ. आनंद मालवीय, जिला अस्पताल

मंडी में परिसर में भीगा व्यापारियों का अनाज

कृषि उपज मंडी में दूसरा शनिवार होने के कारण खरीदी बंद रही। इसीलिए किसान उपज लेकर नहीं पहुंचे। लेकिन मंडी में व्यापारियों द्वारा खरीदकर रखा अनाज बारिश से जरुर गीला हाे गया। शुक्रवार को मंडी में 20 हजार क्विंटल की आवक हुई थी। देर रात तक तुलाई होने के कारण व्यापारियों ने माल का उठाव नहीं किया था।

सिंचाई के लिए बंद नहीं हाेंगे डेम के गेट

जिले में मावठे की हल्की बारिश के बाद भी फसलों को पानी की जरुरत है। इसीलिए डेमों से सिंचाई के लिए पानी निरंतर छाेड़ा जाएगा। मुलताई डिवीजन के ईई जीपी सिलावट ने बताया पानी की पूर्ति इस बारिश से नहीं हुई है। डिमांड बनी हुई है। इसी कारण डेमों से पानी छोड़ा जा रहा है। जिले के सभी डेमों से सिंचाई के लिए पानी दिया जा रहा है।

