कर्मचारी खाली हाथ बैठे:समर्थन मूल्य पर मक्का खरीदी की मांग, उपमंडी में नहीं पहुंचे किसान, इंतजार में बैठे रहे कर्मचारी

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
उपमंडी में मंगलवार काे कर्मचारी खाली हाथ बैठे रहे। कोई भी किसान उपज लेकर नहीं पहुंचा। मंडी प्रभारी के मुताबिक आमतौर पर किसान सुबह से ही अपनी उपज लेकर मंडी पहुंच जाते हैं, परंतु दोपहर तक भी कोई किसान नहीं पहुंचा। उपमंडी में केवल मक्का की आवक हाे रही थी। वर्तमान में बैतूल - आमला के किसान मक्का की फसल काे समर्थन मूल्य की मांग कर रहे हैं। हालांकि अब तक समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी करने के संबंध में काेई आदेश नहीं आए हैं। किसानाें काे आदेश का इंतजार है। किसानाें का कहना है कि दूसरे अनाज समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद रहे हैं, इसके बावजूद मक्का की समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी नहीं हाे रही है। उपमंडी में गुरुवार काे मक्का 1326 प्रति क्विंटल तक बिकी थी। उपमंडी में 260 क्विंटल मक्का की आवक हुई थी। यहां न्यूनतम 1 हजार 170 प्रति क्विंटल भाव रहा। कई किसान मक्का के दामाें में उछाल आने की राह देख रहे हैं, जबकि छाेटे किसान मंडी में उपज लाकर बेच रहे थे। उपमंडी में बीते साल करीब डेढ़ लाख क्विंटल मक्का आई थी। इस बार मक्का का क्षेत्र करीब 4 हजार हेक्टेयर अधिक है। बीते साल 17ह जार हेक्टेयर में मक्का थी। इस बार 21 हजार हेक्टेयर में मक्का है। मंडी चालू होने से पहले खुले बाजार में किसान को बेभाव मक्का बेचना पड़ रहा था। विधायक डाॅ. योगेश पंडाग्रे ने इस संबंध में कृषि मंत्री से बात की थी। उन्हींने कहा कि राज्यस्तर पर चर्चा की जा रही है। प्रयास है कि पंजीयन शुरू हो व समर्थन मूल्य पर सरकार मक्का का उपार्जन हाे।

किसानाें काे बीते सप्ताह की तुलना में मक्का के दाम बढ़कर मिल रहे थे। किसानाें की सुविधा के लिए मंडी में पर्याप्त व्यवस्था है। यहां 3 कवर्ड शेड, किसानों के रुकने के लिए कक्ष, पेयजल की सुविधा है। रात में सुरक्षा के लिए गार्ड हैं। किसान सुबह मंडी में माल लेकर आ जाते हैं, लेकिन किसान मंडी नहीं आए। इसकी वजह समर्थन मूल्य पर मक्का की खरीदी की मांग हाे सकती है। - आरएन इवने, प्रभारी उपमंडी

