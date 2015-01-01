पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:मंडी में जगह नहीं होने से उपज लेकर सड़क पर खड़े रहे 200 वाहन, शाम तक लगता रहा जाम

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • 20 हजार क्विंटल अनाज लेकर पहुंचे किसान, व्यापारियों ने नहीं की खरीदी

दीवाली के पहले कृषि उपज मंडी में सोयाबीन, मक्का सहित अन्य उपज की बंपर आवक भी लाेगाें के लिए मुसीबत बन गई। मंगलवार को सुबह तीन बजे से किसान 200 गाड़ियाें में 20 हजार क्विंटल माल लेकर मंडी पहुंच गए। इस कारण मंडी से लेकर आठनेर और बैतूलबाजार रोड पर पिकअप, ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली और ट्रकों की कतारें लग गई। इसका परिणाम यह हुआ कि सुबह 9 बजे से सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहन खड़े हाेने से जाम लग गया। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जाम खुलवाया, लेकिन फिर दोपहर के बाद जाम लगने लगा जाे रात तक जारी रहा। बार-बार जाम लगने से लाेग परेशान हाेते रहे। इधर मंडी के शेडों से व्यापारियों का माल नहीं उठ पाने के कारण उन्होंने खरीदी नहीं की। इधर एसडीएम सीएल चनाप ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए 22 व्यापारियों पर शेड से माल नहीं उठाने पर 32 हजार 390 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया। मंगलवार सुबह जिले भर के किसान सुबह पहुंचे ताे माल मंडी के अंदर डालने के लिए जगह नहीं बची थी। पूरे शेडों और बाहर व्यापारियों का माल पड़ा था। इस कारण मंडी के गेट से लेकर बैतूलबाजार और आठनेर रोड पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली और ट्रकों में किसान उपज लेकर खड़े रहे और बडोरा तिराहे पर जाम लग गया। जाम की सूचना मिलने पर यातायात पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। सुबह 9 बजे से 9.30 बजे तक जाम लगा रहा। इस जाम में एबुलेंस भी फंसी रही। पुलिस ने जाम खुलवाया, लेकिन दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद फिर जाम लग गया, जो शाम तक लगा रहा। इधर मंडी प्रबंधन ने शेडों से व्यापारियों का अधिकांश माल उठवाकर किसानों के वाहन मंडी परिसर में लिए। इस कारण मंगलवार को खरीदी नहीं हुई। जिले भर से आ रही आवक : बडोरा मंडी में जिले भर से आवक लेकर किसान पहुंच रहे हैं। आमला, चिचोली, आठनेर, भैंसदेही, बैतूल सहित अन्य जगहों से करीब 150 से 200 वाहनों में 20 से 25 हजार क्विंटल सोयाबीन, मक्का, गेहूं लेकर किसान तड़के पहुंचने लगे थे। मंडी के गेट से लेकर सड़क तक वाहनों की कतारें लग गई थीं।

व्यापारियाें के तीन हजार 239 बोरे रखे थे शेड में

जाम लगने की सूचना पर एसडीएम सीएल चनाप मंडी पहुंचे। उन्हें परिसर में व्यापारियों का माल शेड और बाहर रखे देखा। इसके चलते एसडीएम ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए व्यापारियों पर प्रति बोरे 10 रुपए के हिसाब से जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की। मंडी के शेड तथा परिसर में व्यापारियों का 3239 बोरे अनाज रखा हुआ था। जिन्हें गिनवाकर एसडीएम ने 22 व्यापारियों पर 32 हजार 390 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया।

व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए व्यापारियों की बैठक ली
मंडी में व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए एसडीएम सीएल चनाप, मंडी सचिव एसके भालेकर ने व्यापारियों की बैठक ली। व्यापारियों ने मंगलवार को खरीदी नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया। व्यापारियों ने मंडी परिसर से माल उठाने के बाद खरीदी करने की बात कही। इस कारण दूरदराज से आए किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। अब उन्हें रात मंडी में ही बिताना पड़ेगी। बुधवार को मंडी में खरीदी होगी।

वाहन सड़क किनारे खड़े कर व्यवस्था बनाई

^बडोरा में सुबह 25 मिनट तक जाम लगा रहा। यातायात पुलिस ने पहुंचकर जाम खुलवाया। इसके बाद भी यहां पर जाम लगा, जिसे खुलवाकर किसानों के वाहन सड़क किनारे खड़े करवाए। बडोरा क्षेत्र में सुबह से फिर पाइंट लगाया जाएगा ताकि जाम के हालात ना बनें।
-अनुराग प्रकाश, यातायात प्रभारी
आज भी मंडी में खरीदी की जाएगी
^आज मंडी में खरीदी नहीं की गई। व्यवस्था सुचारु बनाने के लिए व्यापारियों की बैठक ली। एसडीएम साहब के निर्देश पर 22 व्यापारियों पर 32 हजार 390 रुपए का जुर्माना किया है। बुधवार को खरीदी होगी।
- एसके भालेकर, सचिव, मंडी
व्यापारियों पर किया जुर्माना, सख्ती जारी रहेगी
^मंडी के शेडों से व्यापारियों का माल नहीं हट रहा था। मंडी पहुंचकर बोरे गिनवाकर 22 व्यापारियों पर जुर्माना किया गया है। आगे भी सख्ती जारी रहेगी।
-सीएल चनाप, एसडीएम, बैतूल

