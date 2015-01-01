पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:ठंड नहीं पड़ने से रुक सकती है फसलों की ग्रोथ, बादल ने बढ़ाई किसानों की चिंता

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन भर छाए रहे बादल लेकिन नहीं हुई बारिश, दिसंबर में जिले में 6 से 7 डिग्री रहता है तापमान
  • इस साल 15 डिग्री के पास चल रहा तापमान, फसलों पर पड़ेगा विपरीत असर

जिले में शुक्रवार से मौसम में बदलाव आया है। जिला मुख्यालय सहित मुलताई, शाहपुर, चिचोली, आमला, भैंसदेही, आठनेर सहित अन्य इलाके में भी बदली छाई रही, लेकिन बारिश नहीं हुई। बारिश होने से फसलों का फायदा मिल सकता है, क्योंकि पिछले एक सप्ताह से तापमान घटने की बजाए बढ़ता जा रहा है।

रात का तापमान दिसंबर माह में जहां 6 से 7 डिग्री रहता था, वह 13 से 15 डिग्री के बीच चल रहा है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार इस बार ठंड नहीं पड़ने से गेहूं और चना की फसल पर असर पड़ेगा। गेहूं की फसल में पानी भी ज्यादा लगेगा। इसके साथ ही पर्याप्त ग्रोथ नहीं हो सकेगी। चना के लिए भी ठंड बेहद जरूरी है।

गेहूं और चना की बाेवनी का रकबा पिछले सालों की तुलना में बढ़ गया है। लेकिन इस साल तापमान ज्यादा होने और ठंड नहीं पड़ने से फसल प्रभावित हो सकती है। शुक्रवार को मौसम में बदलाव तो आया लेकिन शाम तक किसी भी क्षेत्र में बारिश नहीं हुई। जिले में 3 लाख 27 हजार हेक्टेयर में बाेवनी की है। इसमें 2 लाख 53 हजार हेक्टेयर में गेहूं, 52 हजार हेक्टेयर में चना, 16 हजार हेक्टेयर में गन्ना, ढाई हजार हेक्टेयर में मटर, 2 हजार हेक्टेयर में सरसों की बाेवनी हुई है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक बोले - पांच दिनों तक छाए रहेंगे बादल, बारिश के आसार नहीं

मौसम वैज्ञानिक विजय पराड़कर ने बताया वर्तमान में झाबुआ और आलीराजपुर समेत पश्चिमी मप्र में बारिश हो रही है। पूरे प्रदेश में बारिश होने के आसार नहीं हैं। इस साल दिसंबर में 13 से 15 डिग्री औसतन तापमान चल रहा है। जबकि यहां तापमान 6 से 7 डिग्री हुआ करता था। अगले पांच दिनों तक बादल छाए रहेंगे।

कृषि वैज्ञानिक ने कहा - प्रभावित होगी फसल
कृषि वैज्ञानिक विजय वर्मा ने बताया ठंड नहीं पड़ने से गेहूं की फसल में पानी ज्यादा लगेगा। इसके साथ ही फसल की पर्याप्त ग्राेथ नहीं हो सकेगी।

15.8 डिग्री पर पहुंचा गुुरुवार रात का तापमान
गुुरुवार रात का तापमान 15.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। वहीं शुक्रवार को दिन का तापमान 27.8 पर रहा। रात का तापमान में 6 दिसंबर से लगातार उछाल आ रहा है । 5 दिसंबर को रात का तापमान 10.8 डिग्री रहा था। यह तापमान छह दिनों में 5 डिग्री बढ़ा है। वहीं दिन का तापमान भी घटने की बजाए बढ़ रहा है। इससे फसलों को अधिक नुकसान होगा।

