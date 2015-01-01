पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैतूल:ईई ने ठेकेदार को जारी किया नोटिस, प्राचार्य ने पीडब्ल्यूडी ईई को लिखा पत्र

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
जेएच काॅलेज परिसर में निर्माणाधीन जिले की सबसे बड़ी ई-लाइब्रेरी का काम फिलहाल रुका है। भवन बनने के बाद कॉलेज प्रबंधन को इसमें 100 कंप्यूटर इंस्टॉल करवाने हैं, भवन का ही काम होता नहीं दिख रहा है। इसे लेकर जेएच कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. विजेता चौबे ने पीडब्ल्यूडी ईई मोहन सिंह डेहरिया को पत्र लिखकर काम की रफ्तार तेज करने को कहा है। इधर ईई डेहरिया ने ठेकेदार सागर जैन को नोटिस जारी करके टाइम लिमिट में काम पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

प्राचार्य डॉ. चौबे ने बताया कि ई-लाइब्रेरी भवन का काम बहुत सुस्त रफ्तार से हो रहा है। इसे देखते हुए हमने काम टाइम लिमिट में करवाने पीडब्ल्यूडी ईई को पत्र लिखा है। इधर ईई मोहन सिंह डेहरिया ने बताया कि ठेकेदार को टाइम लिमिट में काम पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ठेकेदार का लगभग 6 लाख रुपए का भुगतान रुका है। इसे भी जल्द करवाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। ज्ञात हाे कि जेएच काॅलेज में जिले की सबसे बड़ी 100 कंप्यूटरों से लैस ई-लाइब्रेरी भवन में खिड़की के पल्ले लगाने, दरवाजों की चौखटें लगाने, बाथरूम में टाइल्स और शीट्स लगाने जैसे काम किए जाने हैं। 72 लाख की लागत से ये काम करके भवन पूरा बनाया जाना है। मार्च 2021 तक काम पूरा किया जाना है।

