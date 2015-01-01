पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन सौंपा:दो साल बाद भी नहीं मिला टू लेन में गई जमीन का मुआवजा

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चिचोली तहसील के पाटाखेड़ा गांव के किसानों ने मंगलवार टू लेन में गई भूमि का मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

किसानों का आरोप है कि अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि 2 साल से सिर्फ आश्वासन दे रहे हैं। उनकी सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है, इसलिए मजबूर होकर उन्हें आंदोलन की राह अपनाना पड़ेगा। किसान कालू, रामू, मनीराम ने बताया हमारी भूमि टू लेन में चली गई, लेकिन उसका मुआवजा आज तक नहीं मिला है। किसानों ने 2 वर्ष पहले 2017-18 में भूमि के सभी दस्तावेजों की छायाप्रति जमा की थी। किसानों ने मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग की है।

ज्ञापन सौंपने वालों में किसान कालू पिता रामू परते, मनीराम, कलीराम परते, भद्दू पिता दामू परते, पुरण परते, ओझा परते, संतू परते, सोमल, रतनी, धन्नु सहित अन्य किसान शामिल थे। इधर एसडीएम सीएल चनाप ने बताया टू लेन की 93 किसानों की राशि रुकी है। जो एक सप्ताह के अंदर आ जाएगी। इसके बाद उन्हें दे दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें