पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हक के लिए लड़ाई:किसानों ने मांगा मक्का का समर्थन मूल्य, मंडी गेट बंद कर आधा घंटा प्रदर्शन

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उचित दाम नहीं मिले तो किसान करेंगे आंदोलन, व्यापारियों का शेड से माल नहीं हटाने पर भी जताया विरोध

समर्थन मूल्य पर मक्का खरीदी की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को किसानों ने मंडी गेट का बंद करके प्रदर्शन किया। इस दाैरान किसान आधा घंटे तक गेट बंद करके प्रदर्शन करते रहे। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे एसडीएम ने किसानों की मांग सुनकर मंडी का गेट खुलवाया।

किसान 1850 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल पर मक्का खरीदने की मांग कर रहे हैं। वहीं किसानों ने व्यापारियों का अनाज मंडी के शेड से हटाने के लिए भी जमकर नारेबाजी की। आठ दिनों से मक्का के समर्थन मूल्य के दाम तय करने को लेकर किसान मांग उठा रहे हैं। इसके चलते आधा दर्जन से अधिक किसानों ने मंडी में मक्का उपज नहीं बेची। सोमवार को पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र वर्मा सहित एक दर्जन से अधिक किसानों ने सुबह 9 बजे मंडी का मेन गेट बंद करके हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान किसी को भी अंदर नहीं जाने दिया गया। भीलावाड़ी के किसान अविनाश देशमुख ने बताया मंडी में व्यापारियों और मंडी प्रबंधन की मिलीभगत का खामियाजा किसानों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। व्यापारी मनमाने भाव से मक्का की बोली लगा रहे हैं। पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र वर्मा ने बताया सरकार का समर्थन मूल्य 1850 रुपए है ओर मंडी में 1200 से 1300 रुपए के बीच में मंडी में मक्का की खरीदी की जा रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में किसान की आय कैसे दोगुनी होगी। ग्राम खकरा जामठी के किसान ओमकार झारिया ने कहना है सरकार कहती है कि 1 किलो मक्का उत्पादन में 12 रुपए का खर्च आता है। इसलिए डेढ़ गुना 1850 रु. मूल्य तय किया जाए। समर्थन मूल्य पर फसल विक्रय और अन्य अनियमितता की मांग को लेकर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी किसान एवं खेत मजदूर कांग्रेस ने भी मांग उठाई। संगठन के जिला अध्यक्ष रमेश गायकवाड़ ने बताया आज देश में किसानों की कृषि उपज न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य से नीचे बिक रही है, समर्थन मूल्य और सांसदों के वेतन में भारी अंतर है और समर्थन मूल्य को लेकर किसान आत्महत्या कर रहा है। समर्थन मूल्य तय नहीं किया गया तो किसान आंदोलन को मजबूर हाेगा।

समर्थन मूल्य का मामला शासन स्तर का है

किसान समर्थन मूल्य की मांग कर रहे हैं। यह शासन स्तर का मामला है। सरकार का इस पर जैसा निर्णय होगा वैसा कार्य करेंगे। मंडी प्रशासन द्वारा तीन दिन पूर्व से ही शेडों में जो बोरे रखे हैं, उसे हटाया जा रहा है। हम प्रतिदिन बोरे उठाने के लिए कह रहे हैं।
- सीएल चनाप, एसडीएम, बैतूल

किसानाें का अाराेप- मंडी प्रबंधन की मिलीभगत से व्यापारी नहीं उठाते माल

किसानों द्वारा मंडी शेड से व्यापारियों का माल नहीं उठने पर भी नाराजगी जताई है। किसानों का कहना है व्यापारी माल खरीदते हैं और शेड में रख देते हैं। इस कारण किसानों को बारिश, ठंड और गर्मी में खुले के आसमान के नीचे अपनी उपज रखना पड़ता है। किसानों ने इसको लेकर भी विरोध जताया। वहीं किसानों ने अाराेप लगाया कि मंडी प्रबंधन व्यापारियों से मिलीभगत कर माल काे शेड में रखे रहने देता है। वह व्यापारियों का माल नहीं हटवाता इस कारण किसानों काे खुले में अपनी उपज रखना पड़ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें