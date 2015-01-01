पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बदइंतजामी:पटाखा गोदामों में छापा, अग्निशमन यंत्र पर नहीं थी एक्सपायरी डेट; अंदर रखी थी रेत की बाल्टियां

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाले और प्रतिबंधित चाइना के पटाखे नहीं मिले
  • जांच : पुरानी पैिकंग के पटाखे नहीं बेचने के दिए निर्देश

जिले के बड़े पटाखा गोदामों के सुरक्षा इंतजामों की जांच करने सोमवार को प्रशासनिक अधिकारी पहुंचे। इस दौरान अधिकांश जगहों पर आग बुझाने के सुरक्षा इंतजाम नदारद थे। अग्निशमन उपकरणों पर पुरानी तारीखें डली देखकर इन्हें रिफिल करवाने की हिदायत दी गई, वहीं अंदर खानापूर्ति के लिए अव्यवस्थित रखी गई रेत से भरी बाल्टियां व्यवस्थित तरीके से बाहर रखने की हिदायतें दी गई।

इस साल निरीक्षण में खास बात यह रही कि पटाखों के प्रकार की जांच भी की गई, हालांकि किसी भी गोदाम में देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाले और चायनीज पटाखे नहीं मिले। सोमवार को एसडीएम सीएल चनाप, तहसीलदार ओमप्रकाश चोरमा समेत अन्य अधिकारी जिले के लाइसेंस प्राप्त पटाखा गोदामों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। अधिकारियों ने पंखा, खेड़ीसांवलीगढ़ और परसोड़ी के पटाखा गोदामों का निरीक्षण उन्होंने किया। खेड़ीसांवलीगढ़ में मनोज भार्गव के गोदाम रेत से भरी बाल्टी नहीं रखी गई थी। पूछने पर पता चला कि भीतर केवल खानापूर्ति के लिए बाल्टी रखी हैं। एसडीएम सीएल चनाप ने इन बाल्टियों को बाहर ऐसी जगह लटकाने को कहा जहां ये सभी को नजर आ सकें। पंखा में हेमराज जसूजा और ललित जसूजा के पटाखा गोदामों पर टीम काे पुरानी डेट डले हुए अग्निशमन उपकरण मिले। एसडीएम सीएल चनाप ने रिफिल करवाकर नए अग्निशमन उपकरण तैयार करके लगाने की हिदायत दी। परसोड़ी स्थित मनोज वर्मा के पटाखा गोदाम पर अग्निशमन उपकरण की जांच करने के बाद गोदाम के भीतर रखे पटाखों की जांच की। यहां पर आग बुझाने के इंतजाम ठीक मिले। वहीं किसी तरह के प्रतिबंधित पटाखे नहीं मिले।

साढ़े चार हजार किलो तक के हैं गोदाम, इंतजाम नहीं

जिले में पटाखा गोदाम संचालकों ने स्टॉक के लाइसेंस तो ले लिए लेकिन सुरक्षा के इंतजाम पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। 2016 में झाबुआ में पेटलावद धमके के बाद जरूर प्रशासन ने इन गोदामों पर सुरक्षा इंतजाम दुरुस्त करवाए थे। लेकिन इस इस साल हालात वापस पहले की तरह हो गए हैं। साढ़े चार हजार किलो क्षमता वाले पटाखा गोदामों पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम पर्याप्त नहीं हैं

पुलिस ग्राउंड पर लगने लगी पटाखा दुकानें

इधर पुलिस ग्राउंड पर पटाखा दुकानें लगने लगी हैं। 5 लाख वर्गफीट के ग्राउंड में 1 लाख वर्गफीट के हिस्से में पटाखा दुकानें लग रही हैं। जिससे ग्राउंड में अन्य गतिविधियां संचालित होती रहें। यहां सुरक्षा इंतजाम बेहतर करने के लिए सोमवार को प्रशासन ने फायर वाहन तैनात किया। यह फायर वाहन दुकानें लगी रहने तक हमेशा यहां तैनात रहेगा।

अग्निशमन यंत्र तैयार करके लगाने की हिदायत दी है

खेड़ीसांवलीगढ़ में मनोज भार्गव के गोदाम पर रेत से भरी बाल्टी भीतर रखी थी। इन्हें बाहर लटकाने को कहा जहां से ये सभी को नजर आ सकें। पंखा में हेमराज जसूजा और ललित जसूजा के गोदामों पर जब टीम पहुंची तो पुरानी डेट डले हुए अग्निशमन उपकरण मिले।
- सीएल चनाप, एसडीएमश, बैतूल

चायनीज और देवताओं के चित्र वाले नहीं मिले पटाखे

गोदामों के स्टॉक की भी बारीकी से जांच की गई, लेकिन चायनीज पटाखे और देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाले पटाखे यहां नहीं मिले। पटाखों पर लिखी गई तारीखों का भी मुआयना अधिकारियों ने किया। पुरानी पैकिंग के पटाखे नहीं रखने और इन्हें नहीं बेचने की हिदायतें गोदाम संचालकों को दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें