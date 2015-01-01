पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बाजार में दाे गज की दूरी का पालन छूटा, मास्क भी गायब

बैतूल2 दिन पहले
  • रविवार को कोठी बाजार के साप्ताहिक बाजार में लगा मेला, टूटे सारे नियम
  • असर... काेराेना लौटा, अधिकारियों ने जुर्माना किया ताे कर रहे विवाद

ठंड बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना संक्रमण का दोबारा अटैक शुरू हाे गया है। इसे राेकने के लिए प्रशासन सजग हाे गया है। उसने बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहनने के नियम काे ताेड़ने वालाें पर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। लेकिन इसके विपरीत रविवार काे कोठी बाजार के साप्ताहिक बाजार में लोग और दुकानदार नियमों का पालन नहीं करते दिखे। प्रशासन द्वारा सख्ती दिखाते हुए गंज और कोठीबाजार में बिना मास्क के लोगों पर चालानी कार्रवाई कर दुकानदारों को सैनिटाइजर रखने के साथ बिना मास्क के ग्राहकों को प्रवेश नहीं देने की हिदायत दी, लेकिन उनके जाते ही बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंस की धज्जियां उड़ी हुईं थी। नाश्ता दुकानों, चाट दुकानों पर जमा भीड़ थी। एक दुकान पर 10-10 लोगों जमा थे। बिना मास्क पहले लोग किराना दुकानों पर सामान खरीदी कर रहे थे। सब्जी बाजार की दुकानों पर भी रविवार को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तोड़ते लोगों जमा थे। अधिकांश जगह 8 से 10 लोग खड़े हुए थे। नगरपालिका कार्यालय के आगे के चौराहे पर लगी चाट दुकानों पर तो कई जगह एक ही प्लेट से चाट खाते लोग मिले। लोग कोरोना के खतरे से नजरअंदाज कर चाट-पकौड़ी का शौक पूरा कर रहे थे।

इधर की कार्रवाई : बिना मास्क लगाए 75 लोगों से वसूला जुर्माना
एसडीएम सीएल चनाप, तहसीलदार सहित राजस्व और नपा अधिकारियों की टीम ने लल्ली चौक, सीमेंट रोड, गंज के बाबू चौक की दुकानों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने तथा मास्क लगाने की हिदायत दी। वहीं मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले लोगों पर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने सख्त कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान 75 लोगों पर बिना मास्क लगाए बाजार में घूमने पर 100-100 रुपए का जुर्माना किया। बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रहे कुछ लोगों ने अधिकारियों से बहस और नोकझोंक भी की, लेकिन उन पर जुर्माना किया। कोठीबाजार क्षेत्र में जुर्माना देने को लेकर लोगों ने अधिकारियों से बहस भी की। हालांकि प्रशासन की कार्रवाई के बाद बाजार में हालात फिर जस के तस बन गए।

दुकानों पर 10-10 लोग भीड़ लगाकर ले रहे थे किराना

लल्ली चौक की किराना दुकानों पर बिना मास्क और बिना साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के किराना खरीद रहे थे। जेल से सटी कतार से बनी लगभग आधा दर्जन किराना दुकानों के सामने 8 से 10 लोग खड़े होकर सामान खरीद रहे थे। इन लोगों में से अधिकांश बिना मास्क लगाए थे। कोठी बाजार की नाश्ता दुकानों के हालात सबसे ज्यादा बदतर थे। गांधी चौक के समीप दो दुकानों पर बाजार के बीच में ही कढ़ाई रखकर तेल गर्म किया जा रहा था और इनमें जलेबियां तली जा रही थी । जिस जगह जलेबी तली जा रही थी। उसके आसपास बड़ी संख्या में ग्राहक भीड़ लगाकर खड़े थे। अधिकांश ने मुंह पर मास्क नहीं था। इस तरह खतरा मोल लेकर जलेबियां तली और परोसा जा रहा थी।

सीमेंट रोड पर जाम के कारण पैर रखने की नहीं थी जगह
सीमेंट रोड वाहनों की लंबी कतार के कारण जाम लगा था। बेहद सुस्त चाल से वाहन लगभग रेंग रहे थे। न चाहते हुए भी एक-दूसरे के संपर्क में भीड़ ज्यादा होने के कारण आना पड़ रहा था। सीमेंट रोड की कपड़ा, ज्वैलरी और गिफ्ट आइटम की दुकानों पर सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ थी।

दुकानदारों काे हिदायत दी है, जुर्माना लगाएंगे

^गंज क्षेत्र और कोठी बाजार में बिना मास्क लगाए घूमने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की है। यह बात सही है कि रविवार को बाजार में भीड़ थोड़ी ज्यादा रहने के कारण सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग टूटती रहती है। इस ओर ध्यान दिया जाएगा। दुकानदारों को भी सीमित संख्या में लोगों को दुकान पर खड़ा रखने के निर्देश दिए जाएंगे। - सीएल चनाप, एसडीएम, बैतूल

