समस्या की भी आवक:सीजन में पहली बार एक दिन में 20 हजार क्विंटल अनाज मंडी में बिकने अाया

बैतूल5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि उपज मंडी के सभी शेड में व्यापारियों का माल रखा होने के कारण किसानों को खुले में रखना पड़ा अनाज, बढ़कर 1400 रुपए क्विंटल तक रहे मक्का के भाव

कृषि उपज मंडी में गुरुवार सीजन में पहली बार किसान 20 हजार क्विंटल अनाज लेकर मंडी में बेचने पहुंचे। लेकिन मंडी के सभी 12 शेड में व्यापारियों के माल भरकर रखने के कारण किसानों को खुले में जमीन पर अनाज रखना पड़ा।
हालात यह हो गए कि मंडी में अनाज रखने की भी जगह नहीं बची और किसानों का अनाज पूरे मंडी प्रांगण में बिखरा पड़ा रहा। मंडी प्रशासक और एसडीएम ने इससे पहले भी व्यापारियों को शेड से उसी दिन माल हटाने की हिदायत दी थी, लेकिन व्यापारियों ने उस पर अमल नहीं किया। आज भी उनका माल शेड में भरा हुआ है। तीन दिनों से मंडी में आवक अधिक होने के कारण देर रात तक तुलाई चल रही। वहीं मजदूर भी कम हैं। व्यापारियों के अनुसार मजदूर कम होने से माल शेड से नहीं उठ सका है जल्द ही खाली कर दिया जाएगा।
मक्का के दाम बढ़ने के कारण बढ़ी आवक : मंडी में सबसे अधिक आवक मक्का की हुई। 11 हजार 614 बोरे मक्का लेकर किसान मंडी में पहुंचे। तीन दिनों में मंडी में किसानों को मक्का के दाम अच्छे मिल रहे हैं। पहले यहां पर 900 रुपए क्विंटल दाम थे, जो गुरुवार को बढ़कर 1000 से 1400 रुपए क्विंटल तक रहे। इस कारण किसान बड़ी संख्या में मक्का लेकर पहुंचे। वहीं सोयाबीन 4908, गेहूं 4854, चना की 55 बोरे आवक हुई।

मंडी प्रबंधन लापरवाह, एसडीएम की हिदायत के बाद भी व्यापारियों से खाली नहीं करवा पाए शेड

कृषि उपज मंडी बडोरा में छोटे और बड़े शेड मिलाकर 12 शेड हैं। इन शेडों पर हमेशा ही व्यापारी अपना माल डंप करके रखते हैं। खरीफ और रबी सीजन में मंडी में किसानों को जमीन पर ही अनाज रखकर नीलामी करवाना पड़ता है। गुरुवार को भी मंडी में यही हालात रहे। सुबह से किसान सोयाबीन, मक्का, गेहूं सहित अन्य जिंस लेकर मंडी में पहुंचे। किसानों को शेडों में अनाज रखने के लिए जगह नहीं मिली तो उन्होंने अनाज जमीन पर उतारकर नीलामी करवाई। मंडी प्रशासक और एसडीएम सीएल चनाप ने व्यापारियों को शेडों से माल जिस दिन खरीदी करते हैं, उसी दिन हटाने की हिदायत दी थी, लेकिन मंडी प्रबंधन द्वारा शेडों से व्यापारियों का माल हटवाने के लिए कोई प्रयास नहीं किए। इसके चलते सभी शेड में व्यापारियों का माल भरा हुआ मिला।

अगर माल नहीं उठाया ताे कार्रवाई करेंगे
^पिछले दिनों व्यापारियों को शेड से उसी दिन माल उठाने की हिदायत दी थी। अगर शेड से माल नहीं हटाया गया तो कल जाकर निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करेंगे।
- सीएल चनाप, एसडीएम, बैतूल

मंडी में यह हुई आवक
उपज आवक न्यूतम उच्चतम दाम
सोयाबीन 4908 2801 4141 रु.
चना 55 4131 4650 रु.
मक्का 11614 1000 1401 रु.
गेहूं 4854 1404 1701 रु.
सरसों 02 4382 4701 रु.
(जिंस की आवक बोरे में)

तीन दिन के अवकाश में शेड से माल हट जाएगा
^आवक बढ़ने और मजदूरों की कमी के कारण व्यापारियों द्वारा माल का उठाव शेड से नहीं किया गया। उन्हें हिदायत दी है। मजदूरों की कमी के कारण देर रात तक तुलाई चल रही है। तीन दिन के अवकाश में शेड से माल हट जाएगा।
- एसडी वर्मा, मंडी सचिव

