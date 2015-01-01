पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका:बाजार में कचरा फैलाने वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई और अमानक पाॅलीथिन की जब्त

बैतूल34 मिनट पहले
नगर पालिका अमले ने दीपावली के त्योहार पर बाज़ार काे साफ-सुथरा बनाने की मुहिम छेड़ रखी है। इस दाैरान राजस्व अमले ने बाजार में कचरा फैलाने वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई की और अमानक पाॅलीथिन जब्त की। नगर पालिका ने अचानक बाजारों व रहवासी क्षेत्रों का औचक निरीक्षण िकया। इस दाैरान शॉपिग सेंटर सारनी, सब्जी मार्केट, फल मार्केट का निरीक्षण िकया। इस दाैरान दुकानों के सामने डस्टबिन नहीं मिले। प्रभारी सीएमओ और स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक केके भवसार ने बताया कि कई दुकानों में अमानक स्तर की पाॅलीथिन भी मिली है। अमानक पाॅलीथिन पाए जाने पर 23 दुकानदारों पर चलानी कार्रवाई की गई। अर्थदंड लगाकर जुर्माना भी वसूला गया। काॅलोनियों में भी जांच दल ने निरीक्षण किया। नागरिकों के घरों के पास भी कचरा बिखरा पाए जाने पर जुर्माना किया गया। इसके कारण क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मचा है। अभियान के दाैरान लोगों काे कचरा आदि खुले में नहीं फेंकने की समझाइश भी दी गई। नपा अमले ने इस विशेष साफ-सफाई मुहिम के दाैरान 50 रुपए से लेकर 500 रुपए तक जुर्माना लगाया गया। इस अभियान में राजस्व विभाग का अमला भी जुटा हुआ है। भावसार ने कहा कि अमानक पाॅलीथिन व गंदगी फैलाने वालों पर सतत करवाई होगी। उन्होंने लोगों व दुकानदारों से घरों व दुकानों में डस्टबिन रखने। बाहर व सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर कचरा ना करने की बात कही है।

