सख्ती का असर:मंडी शेड से हटाया माल, 17 हजार क्विं. आवक

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • एक दिन पहले एसडीएम ने व्यापारियों पर लगाया था 32 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना

कृषि उपज मंडी में बुधवार को 17 हजार क्विंटल की आवक हुई। बिगड़ी हुई व्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए एसडीएम सीएल चनाप ने मंगलवार को 22 व्यापारियों पर शेड में रखे बोरे पर 32 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया था। इसके बाद व्यापारियों ने रात को अनाज मंडी से हटाया। इसके बाद बुधवार को व्यापारियों ने किसानों की उपज खरीदी। दीपावली के पहले किसान भी बड़ी संख्या में उपज लेकर मंडी पहुंच रहे हैं। बुधवार को मंडी में 17 हजार क्विंटल की आवक हुई। एक दिन पहले जिन किसानों से खरीदी नहीं हुई थी उनकी उपज मंडी परिसर में रखवा दी गई थी। सुबह से किसानों का अनाज मंडी परिसर में डलवाकर खरीदी की। मंडी में कई दिनों बाद ऐसी व्यवस्था मिली। परिसर तथा शेड से व्यापारियों का माल हटने के बाद किसानों को उपज रखने में भी आसानी हुई। बुधवार को भी 8 हजार 900 क्विंटल के करीब मक्का की आवक हुई मंडी में किसानों को 1200 से 1400 रुपए क्विंटल मिल रहे हैं। जिले में बारिश से फसलें प्रभावित होने के बाद भी मंडी में एक सप्ताह में बंपर आवक हुई। दीपावली के पहले जिले भर के किसानों के मंडी में पहुंचने के कारण एक सप्ताह में 1 लाख 46 हजार क्विंटल की आवक हुई। सबसे अधिक आवक 2 नवंबर को 30 हजार क्विंटल हुई थी।

ऐसे हुई मंडी में आवक
2 नवंबर 30 हजार क्विंटल
3 नवंबर 15 हजार क्विंटल
4 नवंबर 16 हजार क्विंटल
5 नवंबर 20 हजार क्विंटल
6 नवंबर 20 हजार क्विंटल
9 नवंबर 28 हजार क्विंटल
11 नवंबर 17 हजार क्विंटल

व्यापारियाें ने 90% माल उठाया तो जगह खाली मिली
^मंडी के शेड से व्यापारियों द्वारा 90 प्रतिशत अनाज उठ गया। इसके चलते शेड के अलावा परिसर में किसानों का माल रखकर सुचारु रुप से खरीदी की गई। व्यापारियों को प्रतिदिन शेड से माल हटाने की हिदायत दी गई है।
- एसके भालेकर, सचिव, कृषि उपज मंडी

