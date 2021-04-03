पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल:राशन दुकानों से नहीं बंटा अनाज, किसान पंजीयन कराने के लिए हुए परेशान

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के एक हजार सहकारी कर्मचारियों ने शुरू की कलमबंद हड़ताल

सहकारिता कर्मचारियों ने गुरुवार दोपहर से अनिश्चितकालीन कलम बंद हड़ताल शुरू कर दी। जिले के एक हजार सहकारी कर्मचारी ने नेहरू पार्क चौक पर धरना पर बैठ गए। कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल से राशन दुकानों से अनाज का वितरण नहीं हाे पाया, वहीं सोसाइटियों के बंद रहने से उपज पंजीयन कराने के लिए किसान परेशान हाेते रहे। हड़ताल की सूचना मिलने पर 144 किसानों ने किसान एप से गेहूं और चना के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया। वहीं हड़ताल पर जाने से पहले सुबह 11 बजे तक 16 सहकारी समितियों ने 148 किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किए।

सहकारिता समिति कर्मचारी महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष राजू देशमुख ने बताया सहकारी समितियों में कार्यरत विक्रेता कई समस्याओं से जूझ रहे हैं। विक्रेता पूरी ईमानदारी से काम कर रहे हैं, लेकिन आज तक शासन द्वारा मांगों को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। इस कारण सहकारी कर्मचारियों ने कलमबंद हड़ताल शुरू की है। इस दौरान जिले की 637 राशन दुकानें तथा 91 सहकारी समिति बंद रहीं।

144 किसानों ने एप से कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन
गेहूं और चना खरीदी के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए जिले में 79 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। 144 किसानों ने किसान एप से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया। हालांकि जिले की 16 सहकारी समितियों ने पंजीयन कार्य सुबह के समय शुरू रखा। इसके चलते 148 किसानों के पंजीयन समितियों ने किए। गुरुवार को कुल 292 रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए।

2 लाख 73 हजार परिवारों काे नहीं बंटा राशन
कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल से जिले की 637 राशन दुकानों में उपभोक्ताओं काे राशन वितरण बंद हाे गया। 2 फरवरी को मशीन अपग्रेड होने के बाद राशन वितरण शुरू किया था। जिले में करीब 2 लाख 73 हजार परिवारों का राशन दुकानों में पहुंचाया जा चुका है। हड़ताल से राशन वितरण का काम भी प्रभावित रहा।

आगे- सीएम निवास का घेराव कर देंगे सामूहिक इस्तीफा
सहकारिता कर्मचारियों द्वारा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया है। मांगे नहीं मानी गई तो 18 फरवरी को भोपाल में सीएम निवास का घेराव कर सामूहिक इस्तीफा दिया जाएगा। वहीं 19 फरवरी को भोपाल के रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर चक्काजाम और इच्छामृत्यु की मांग की जाएगी।

^आज 292 किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया। 16 सहकारी समितियों में भी किसानों के रजिस्ट्रेशन किए। 2 फरवरी को मशीन अपग्रेडशन के बाद राशन वितरण किया जाना था। केके टेकाम, सहायक आपूर्ति अधिकारी

^मैं जरूरी काम से बाहर आया हूं। आप कनिष्ठ अधिकारियों से इस संबंध में बात कर लेवें। अजीत कुजूर, खाद्य आपूर्ति अधिकारी बैतूल

यह रखी हैं मांगे
सहकारी समिति कर्मचारियों ने सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली पीडीएस में शासन द्वारा जो राशन भेजा गया है, उसका तुरंत आवंटन जारी करने, प्रशासन द्वारा कर्मचारियों पर दर्ज मामले वापस लेने, संस्थाओं का पीडीएस कमीशन कई सालों से अटका है, उसका तत्काल भुगतान करने तथा गेहूं, चना, धान, ज्वार, बाजरा, मक्का आदि उपार्जन कार्य का कमीशन प्रासंगिक व्यय जो कई सालों से भुगतान नहीं किया, उसका आदेश प्रसारित करने की मांग रखी।

