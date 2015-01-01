पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवेश प्रक्रिया:जेएच कॉलेज में पीजी में बढ़ाई 80 सीटें, 898 आवेदन आए, अंतिम दिन भी लगी रही कतारें

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीटें भरने के बाद भी प्रवेश से वंचित रह जाएंगे अधिकांश छात्र-छात्राएं

प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन यूजी और पीजी में प्रवेश पाने के लिए जिले के कॉलेजों में मंगलवार को छात्र-छात्राओं के कतारें लगी रहीं। जेएच कॉलेज में प्राचार्य ने पीजी के 16 विषयों में 80 सीटें बढ़ाई। इन सीटाें पर 898 आवेदन छात्र-छात्राओं ने किए। रात 12 बजे तक ही प्रवेश मिल पाएगा। 815 छात्र-छात्राएं प्रवेश से वंचित रह जाएंगे, जबकि यूजी में 141 सीटों पर केवल 22 आवेदन आने के बाद 119 सीटें खाली रह जाएंगी। जिले के दस सरकारी कॉलेजों में भी यूजी की सीटें खाली रह सकती हैं। इधर कन्या कॉलेज में मात्र 11 सीटें खाली हैं।
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने 10 नवंबर तक सीएलसी के चौथे चरण में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया तय की थी। रोजाना सुबह 10.30 बजे से छात्र-छात्राओं से आवेदन लेकर मेरिट सूची के आधार पर प्रवेश दिया गया। अंतिम दिन जेएच कॉलेज में सबसे अधिक भीड़ रही। प्रवेश प्रभारी बीआर खातरकर ने बताया रात 12 बजे तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करने के बाद खाली सीटें पता चलेंगी।
जूलॉजी, बाटनी और हिंदी में अधिक आए आवेदन
जेएच कॉलेज में एसएससी जूलॉजी, बाटनी, हिंदी विषय में 5-5 सीटों पर अधिक आवेदन आए। जूलॉजी की 5 सीटों पर 116, बाटनी में 5 पर 105 तथा हिंदी की 7 सीटों पर 140 आवेदन आए। इन सीटों पर प्रवेश के बाद भी अधिकांश छात्र-छात्राएं प्रवेश से वंचित रह जाएंगे।
कन्या कॉलेज में 11 सीट खाली
शहर के सदर क्षेत्र में स्थित कन्या कॉलेज में 11 सीटें खाली हैं। यहां पर बीएससी होम साइंस में 10 तथा एमएससी होम साइंस में 1 सीटें खाली है। वहीं बीए, एमए सोशल वर्क की सीटें फुल हो गई। कन्या कॉलेज में कितनी सीटें खाली रह जाएंगी यह बुधवार को क्लियर हो जाएगा।

