एक जिला- एक उत्पाद याेजना:कुकरू का मावा बनेगा जिले की पहचान, मिठाइयां और गुलाब जामुन बनाकर स्व सहायता समूहों से कराई जाएगी मार्केटिंग

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • मावा के साथ जिले की तेलिया सागौन को भी दिया जाएगा बढ़ावा
  • मावा उत्पादन बढ़ाने और उसके विक्रय के लिए कलेक्टर ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक

जिले के कुकरू के आसपास के इलाके में बहुतायत में मावा का उत्पादन होता है। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी कुकरु प्रवास के दौरान मावे का स्वाद चखा था। अब इस मावे को प्रदेश में पहचान दिलाने और विपणन को बढ़ावा देने तथा बाजार उपलब्ध कराने की योजना बनाई है।

कलेक्टर राकेश सिंह ने बताया जिले के कुकरू व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में मावा उत्पादन को बढ़ावा देने व इससे बने अन्य उत्पादों के विक्रय को बढ़ावा देने के लिए उचित प्लेटफार्म उपलब्ध कराने की कार्ययोजना तैयार की है। यहां से गुजरने वाले नेशनल हाइवे के किनारे भी जिले में उत्पादित मावे से तैयार गुलाब जामुन व अन्य मिठाइयों की स्व सहायता समूहों के माध्यम से मार्केटिंग करवाने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

मावा उत्पादन बढ़ाने व उसके विक्रय को बेहतर स्वरुप प्रदान करने के लिए शुक्रवार को अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने मावा उत्पादन को बढ़ाने देने तथा उत्पादों को विशिष्टता प्रदान करने के लिए अधिकारियों को उत्तरदायित्व दिए हैं।

जिले में बनेगा फर्नीचर क्लस्टर, सागौन से तैयार हाेगा फर्नीचर
प्रदेश सरकार की एक जिला-एक उत्पाद को बढ़ावा देने की नीति के तहत यहां पैदा हाेने वाली तेलिया सागौन से फर्नीचर निर्माण काे बढ़ावा देने की याेजना काे जिला प्रशासन ने अपने हाथों में ली है। यहां पर बने फर्नीचर एवं अन्य सामग्री निर्माण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सघन प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

कलेक्टर राकेश सिंह ने बताया प्रदेश में चार फर्नीचर क्लस्टर बनाए जाना हैं। इनमें एक क्लस्टर जिले में भी प्रस्तावित है। इसके लिए जिले में फर्नीचर एवं अन्य सामग्री तैयार करने वाली इकाइयों की स्थापना के प्रयास किए जाएंगे। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि जिले में निर्मित सागौन का फर्नीचर को और अधिक व्यापक बनाया जाएगा वहीं इससे जुड़े उद्यमियों को आवश्यक सहूलियत देकर इस कार्य के लिए आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा।

