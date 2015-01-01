पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:कोठी बाजार में बड़े वाहनों पर रोक, भीड़ बढ़ी ताे बाइक भी राेकी जाएगी

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • 30 कर्मचारी तैनात रहेंगे चौराहों पर, बेरिकेड्स लगाकर राेके जाएंगे वाहन

धनतेरस और दीपावली की खरीदी के चलते बाजार में बढ़ने वाली भीड़ काे नियंत्रित करने के लिए यातायात विभाग ने कोठी बाजार के चार बड़े चौराहों से फोर व्हील वाहनों के प्रवेश पर राेक लगा दी है। मस्जिद चौक, कोतवाली चौक, लल्ली चौक, गणेश चौक से फोर व्हील वाहनों की एंट्री गुरुवार से लेकर दीपावली के पांच दिवसीय त्योहार और आगामी दिनों तक लागू रहेगी, यदि बाजार में भीड़ और टू-व्हीलर वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ जाती है तो टू-व्हीलर की एंट्री पर भी रोक लगा दी जाएगी। धनतेरस से भाई दूज तक काेठी बाजार के मुख्य बाजार में फोर-व्हीलर वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा, ऐसे में चालकों को अपने वाहन बाजार के बाहर पार्क करने या घर पर छोड़कर ही आने पडेंगे। यह निर्णय यातायात विभाग ने दीपावली पर बाजार में भीड़ को कम करने और व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए लिया है। साथ ही दुकानों के सामने से सामान हटवाने के लिए नपा और यातायात विभाग मुहिम चलाएगी। इस दौरान पुलिस, नगर रक्षा समिति और ट्रैफिक पुलिस के 30 कर्मचारी इन चार चौराहों पर तैनात रहेंगे। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के 10 कर्मचारी, नगर रक्षा समिति के 10 सदस्यों के साथ 10 पुलिसकर्मी भी तैनात रहेंगे। ये फोर व्हील वाहनों को रोकने और बाजार में वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्थित करवाने की जिम्मेदारी निभाएंगे।

चारों ओर से बंद रहेगा वाहनों का प्रवेश

यातायात प्रभारी ने नपा सीएमओ को पत्र लिखकर दुकान के सामने से सामान हटवाने ज्वाइंट मुहिम चलाने की तैयारी की है। यातायात विभाग ने 12 नवंबर से बाजार में भीड़ और ज्यादा बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया है। त्योहार आगे बढ़ने के साथ-साथ भीड़ बढ़ती जाएगी। इसे देखते हुए कोठी बाजार क्षेत्र में प्रमुख चौराहों से फोर व्हील वाहनों का प्रवेश रोकने का प्लान बनाया है। इस प्लान के अनुसार चारों दिशाओं मस्जिद चौक, कोतवाली चौक, लल्ली चौक, गणेश चौक से फोर व्हील वाहनों की एंट्री धनतेरस से बंद रखी जाएगी।

दुकानों के सामने से हटाया जाएगा सामान

यातायात प्रभारी अनुराग प्रकाश ने गंज क्षेत्र में दुकानों के सामने सामान रखे होने की लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों को देखते हुए गंज क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण किया। यहां पर बड़े होटलों के नीचे खड़े रहने वाले वाहनों को व्यवस्थित करने के साथ ही दुकानों के सामने रखे सामान को हटवाने की प्लानिंग भी की। नपा सीएमओ को पत्र लिखकर यातायात प्रभारी अनुराग प्रकाश ने सहयोग भी मांगा है। जिससे कि दोनों के अमले की ज्वाइंट मुहिम चलाई जा सके। कोठी बाजार क्षेत्र में भी दुकानों के सामने से सामान हटवाया जाएगा।

त्योहार पर हर बार फेल
हो जाती है प्लानिंग

शहर की सबसे व्यस्ततम कोठी बाजार की सीमेंट रोड लगभग 50 साल पहले बनाई गई थी। कमानी गेट से लल्ली चौक तक 450 मीटर सड़क बनी है। इसकी चौड़ाई अलग-अलग जगह कम ज्यादा है, लेकिन औसत चौड़ाई 6 मीटर है। बाजार लगने पर और दुकानों के सामने सामान रखे जाने के कारण यह सड़क 3 से 4 मीटर ही रह जाती है। पूर्व में नपा ने भी सड़क के सिरों पर लोहे के खंभे लगाए थे, जिससे कि बड़े वाहन सीमेंट रोड पर प्रवेश नहीं कर सकें। लेकिन हर बार चोर इन्हें चुराकर ले गए।

भास्कर ने उठाया था मामला

ज्ञात हाे कि भास्कर ने 6 नवंबर काे दीपावली के पहले बाजार में बढ़ी भीड़, प्रशासन ने नहीं बनाई पार्किंग व्यवस्था शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की थी। इसके बाद बाजार में व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए काम शुरू किया है।

