मनमानी:बाजार में स्थानीय व्यापारी घेर लेते हैं ज्यादा जगह, छोटे दुकानदारों को दुकान लगाने नहीं मिल पा रहा स्थान

बैतूल36 मिनट पहले
  • सड़क किनारे और सब्जी बाजार में बड़े व्यापारी मनमर्जी से जगह घेरकर लगाते हैं दुकानें

सब्जी की दुकान लगाने के लिए नगर पालिका ने नवीन हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल की जमीन पर जगह उपलब्ध कराई है। स्थानीय व्यापारी बाजार में दुकान लगाने के लिए ज्यादा जगह घेर लेते हैं। इस स्थिति में गांव से सब्जी सहित अन्य सामग्री बेचने आने वाले लोगों को दुकान लगाने के लिए पर्याप्त जगह नहीं मिलती। जिससे सब्जी बेचने वाले और छोटे दुकानदार परेशान होते हैं। यही स्थिति सड़क किनारे दुकान लगाने वालों की है। यहां भी स्थानीय व्यापारियों का जगह पर कब्जा रहता है। त्योहार के चलते सब्जी सहित अन्य वस्तुओं की दुकानों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में सब्जी बाजार स्थल के साथ सड़क के दोनों ओर भी दुकानें लग रही हैं। बाजार स्थल और सड़क किनारे भी बड़ी-बड़ी दुकानें लग रही हैं। सब्जी बाजार में स्थानीय व्यापारियों ने दुकान लगाने के लिए अपनी मर्जी से जगह चिन्हित कर ली है। दुकान लगाने काे लेकर गुरुवार काे कुछ दुकानदारों में विवाद की स्थिति बन गई थी। छाेटे दुकानदारों ने नगर पालिका से व्यवस्था उचित बनाने की मांग की है। स्थानीय व्यापारी बाजार में चिन्हित दुकान पर किसी को भी दुकान लगाने नहीं देते हैं। स्थानीय व्यापारी पाल, पर्दे तानकर दुकान के लिए अधिक जगह घेरते हैं। इस स्थिति में छोटे दुकानदारों को दुकान लगाने के लिए जगह नहीं मिलती है। स्थानीय व्यापारी की मर्जी के बिना छोटे दुकानदार उनके दुकान के आसपास दुकान नहीं लगा सकते। इस स्थिति में सब्जी सहित अन्य सामग्री बेचने वाले छोटे दुकानदारों को बाजार स्थल के एक छोर पर दुकान लगाना पड़ रहा है। छाेटे दुकान दार अनिल पवार, हेमंत सरसाेदे अादि ने बताया बाजार में छोटी दुकान लगाने वाले दुकानदारों ने इस समस्या से नगर पालिका के कर्मचारियों को अवगत कराते हुए दुकान के लिए जगह उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की है। सभी को जगह उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी: नगर पालिका सीएमओ आरसी गव्हाड़े ने बताया त्योहार के चलते दुकानों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में दुकानदारों को दुकानों का आकार छोटा रखने की समझाइश दी है। जिससे सभी को दुकान लगाने के लिए जगह उपलब्ध हो सके। सड़क पर दुकान लगाने वालों को भी समझाइश दी है। शुक्रवार को कुछ लोगों ने सामान फैलाकर जगह घेर ली थी। समझाइश देकर दुकान का आकार छोटा कराया है।

निर्धारित नहीं है
`दुकानों का साइज
बाजार में दुकान लगाने के लिए जगह का साइज निर्धारित नहीं है। स्थानीय व्यापारी बाजार के दिन सुबह ही अपनी जगह पर जितनी चाहे उतने स्थान पर दुकान तान लेते हैं। हालांकि नगर पालिका दुकान की साइज के अनुसार दुकानदार से टैक्स भी वसूल करते हैं। लेकिन दुकान लगाने के लिए जगह नहीं मिलने का खामियाजा छोटे दुकानदारों को उठाना पड़ता है। बाजार स्थल पर दुकान लगाने के लिए उपयुक्त स्थान नहीं मिलने पर सड़क किनारे दुकान लगाना मजबूरी हो जाती है। वर्तमान में दीवाली के चलते बाजार में जमकर भीड़ चल रही है। ऐसे में सड़क किनारे दुकान लगने से दुर्घटना का भी डर रहता है।

रोजाना लगने वाले सब्जी बाजार में भी जगह की दिक्कत

नगर में थाना रोड के दोनों ओर रोजाना सब्जी की दुकानें लगती हैं। यहां दुकान लगाने वाले अधिकांश लोग नगर के ही हैं। इसके अलावा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से भी किसान सब्जी बेचने आते हैं। नगर के सब्जी बेचने वालों ने अपनी जगह चिन्हित करके रखी है। उसी जगह पर रोज दुकान लगाते हैं। सब्जी बेचने वालों की संख्या बढ़ने पर थाना के पास से गुरुसाहब मंदिर तक सड़क के दोनों ओर दुकानें लग जाती हैं। इसके बाद भी कुछ लोगों को जगह नहीं मिलने पर उन्हें बैरियर नाके के पास दुकान लगाना पड़ रहा है।

सुबह से शाम तक लक्ष्मी प्रतिमा की दुकानों पर उमड़ी भीड़, आवागमन हुआ बाधित

मुलताई| नगर में सड़क किनारे जगह-जगह लक्ष्मी प्रतिमाओं की दुकान लगी थी। सुबह से शाम तक लक्ष्मी प्रतिमाओं की दुकानों पर भीड़ रही। नगर के मूर्तिकारों ने इस बार आकर्षक प्रतिमाएं बनाई है। हर साल महाराष्ट्र से प्रतिमाएं लाकर बेची जाती थी। इस साल मूर्तिकारों ने मिट्‌टी की आकर्षक प्रतिमाएं बनाई है। जगह-जगह प्रतिमाओं की दुकान लगी रही। मूर्तिकार मुन्ना प्रजापति ने बताया इस साल गणेश प्रतिमाओं की बिक्री कम हुई थी। दुर्गा प्रतिमा भी ज्यादा नहीं बिकीं। लक्ष्मी प्रतिमाओं की बिक्री अच्छी हो रही है।

