पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कचरा निपटान की तैयारी:तीन हजार घराें में गीले कचरे से 21 दिन में बनेगी मटका कम्पोस्ट खाद

बैतूल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चाय-पत्ती, बासी सब्जी, दाल से बनाई जाएगी खाद, 700 घराें में मटके रखकर की शुरुआत

शहर में घराें से निकलने वाले गीले कचरे का निपटारा अब घराें में ही बेकार पड़े मटकाें में कंपोस्ट खाद बनाकर किया जाएगा। कंपोस्ट खाद बनने के बाद इसका इस्तेमाल आम लाेग अपने घर और आसपास के गार्डन में कर सकेंगे। यदि याेजना कारगर हाेती है ताे गीले कचरे के निपटारे की समस्या के साथ खाद बनने से पेड़-पाैधाें काे पाेषण मिलेगा। साथ ही गीले कचरे काे अलग से ले जाने की समस्या भी नहीं रहेगी, सूखा कचरा ही नपा एकसाथ घराें से कलेक्ट करेगी। इसके लिए 3 हजार घराें में काम शुरू किया जा रहा है।
3 हजार घराें में मटके वाले कंपोस्ट बनाने का लक्ष्य, 700 में काम पूरा : शहर में 23 हजार घर हैं। नपा ने शुरुआती चरण में शहर के 3 हजार घराें में मटके वाले कंपोस्ट बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इनमें से 700 घराें में मटके रखे हैं। इनमें किस तरह गीला कचरा डालना है कब-कब क्या डालना है इसका तरीका बता दिया गया है। अब लाेग दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार आगे काम करेंगे।

कचरे से मिलेगी निजात : एक घर में लगेंगे दाे मटके, जरूरत पड़ी ताे नपा बनवाएगी मटके

नपा एक घर में दाे मटके रखवाकर इनमें गीले कचरे से खाद बनवाएगी। हालांकि वर्तमान में जिन 700 घराें में मटके रखवाए गए हैं, उनमें अधिकांश घराें में एक ही मटका रखा गया है। भविष्य में मटकाें की संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है। नपा सीएमओ अक्षत बुंदेला ने बताया कि अभी ताे घराें के ही पुराने मटकाें का उपयाेग किया जा रहा है। जरूरत पड़ी ताे नपा की ओर से भी मटके बनवाकर दिए जा सकते हैं। मटके बनाकर जगह-जगह लगवाए जा सकते हैं। 21 दिन तक गीला कचरा इसमें सड़कर खाद बनेगा।

40 टन कचरा राेजाना निकलता है शहर से
शहर में राेजाना 40 टन कचरा निकलता है। इसमें से लगभग आधा कचरा सूखा और आधा कचरा गीला हाेता है। 22 कचरा वाहन इनकाे लेकर गाेठाना के 7 एकड़ में फैले ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर डालते हैं। यदि गीले कचरे का निपटारा घराें में ही जाे जाता है ताे कम कचरा घराें से उठाना पड़ेगा।

कलेक्टर बंगले पर भी बनेगा कंपाेस्ट
शहर के बीचोंबीच बने कलेक्टर बंगले के परिसर में भी एक बड़ा कंपोस्ट बनाया जाएगा। इस कंपोस्ट में बंगले के पेड़-पाैधाें के पत्ताें काे डाला जाएगा। इससे भी बड़ी मात्रा में कचरे से खाद बनाई जा सकेगी। इस खाद का उपयाेग इसके आसपास के पाैधाें में किया जाएगा।

कम्पोस्ट खाद बनाने के लिए मटके लगाए जा रहे हैं
^घराें में गीले कचरे से कंपोस्ट खाद बनवाने के लिए मटके लगाए जा रहे हैं। इन मटकाें में चाय-पत्ती, बचा हुआ खाना और अन्य गीला कचरा डाला जाएगा। इस तरह यह खाद तैयार हाे जाएगी। इसका इस्तेमाल लाेग अपने आसपास कर सकेंगे। नपा लाेगाें काे खाद निर्माण पर विशेष सुविधाएं भी दे सकती है।
- अक्षत बुंदेला, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका बैतूल​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें