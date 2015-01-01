पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूल:नपा ने बिना सर्वे लगवाया ट्रांसफार्मर, कंपनी नहीं दे रही बिजली की सप्लाई

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • नपा की गलती का दुकानदार उठा रहे खामियाजा, टेंपरेरी कनेक्शन लेकर जला रहे बिजली
  • नुकसानः दुकानदारों काे नहीं मिल रही बिजली

नगरपालिका की गलत प्रक्रिया करते हुए लगभग चार लाख रुपए खर्च कर ट्रांसफार्मर लगवा दिया। यही अब दुकानदारों के लिए मुसीबत का कारण बन गया है। 2 कराेड़ 24 लाख रुपए की लागत से बस स्टैंड के बगल में बने तीन मंजिला कॉॅम्प्लेक्स में बिजली सप्लाई शुरू नहीं हाे पा रही है। दुकानदारों काे टेंपरेरी कनेक्शन लेकर ज्यादा राशि के बिल चुकाने पड़ रहे हैं।

नपा ने भवन के लाेड का बिजली कंपनी से सर्वे करवाए बिना यहां 100 केवीए का ट्रांसफार्मर ठेकेदार से लगवा लिया। लेकिन ट्रांसफार्मर को नियमानुसार नहीं लगाए जाने के कारण बिजली कंपनी ने इसमें सप्लाई शुरू नहीं की। इस कारण कॉम्प्लेक्स के दुकानदारों को बिजली सुविधा लेने परेशान होना पड़ रहा है।

पहले तो इन दुकानदारों ने नपा को 20 से 50 लाख रुपए तक की मोटी रकम चुकाकर दुकानें ली और अब टेंपरेरी कनेक्शन लेकर हर महीने जमकर चार से पांच हजार रुपए के बिजली बिल का भुगतान करना पड़ रहा है।

सराय को डिस्मेंटल करके बनाया था नया काॅम्प्लेक्स

2012 में ऐतिहासिक किंग एडवर्ड सराय का डिस्मेंटल करके नपा ने यहां कॉॅम्प्लेक्स बनाने की प्लानिंग की थी। बाद में यहां 2 कराेड़ 24 लाख रुपए का तीन मंजिला कॉॅम्प्लेक्स स्वीकृत हुअा। 50 दुकानाें वाला तीन मंजिला कॉॅम्प्लेक्स बनाकर इसकी दुकानें बेहद ऊंची कीमतों पर दुकानदारों काे बेची गई, लेकिन कॉॅम्प्लेक्स में सुविधाएं नदारद हैं। यहां लिफ्ट नहीं लगी है।

22 लाख में खरीदी दुकान, अब हर माह भरना पड़ रहा 2 से 5 हजार रु. बिजली बिल
चाटर्ड अकाउंटेंट विजय माथनकर का सराय कॉॅम्प्लेक्स में ऑफिस है। उन्होंने नपा के कॉॅम्प्लेक्स में दुकान 22 लाख रुपए में खरीदी थी। लंबे समय तक स्थाई कनेक्शन नहीं मिलने के कारण उन्हें टेंपरेरी कनेक्शन लेना पड़ा। अब हर महीने उन्हें दो से पांच हजार रुपए तक का बिजली बिल जमा करना पड़ रहा है। माथनकर ने बताया कि टेंपरेरी कनेक्शन का टैरिफ स्थाई कनेक्शन से लगभग दोगुना है। बेवजह खर्च हो रहा है। बिजली के स्थाई कनेक्शन दिलवाए जाने कई बार मांग कर चुके हैं।

मोबाइल और फल विक्रेता बोले- कमाई नहीं ऊपर से बिजली बिल जमकर आ रहा
ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर मोबाइल की दुकान चलाने वाले दुकानदार ने नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि दुकान में लंबे समय बिजली नहीं होने के कारण हम दुकान चालू नहीं कर पाए थे। बमुश्किल टेंपरेरी कनेक्शन लेकर दुकान खोली। अब हर महीने साढ़े तीन हजार रुपए बिजली बिल आ रहा है। इसी तरह ग्राउंड फ्लोर के ही फल विक्रेता ने बताया कि हमें टेंपरेरी कनेक्शन लेकर काम चलाना पड़ रहा है। बेवजह बिल ज्यादा आता है।

ट्रांसफार्मर लगवाने नपा को प्रक्रिया करनी हाेगी
^नपा ने कॉॅम्प्लेक्स का नियमानुसार विद्युतीकरण नहीं करवाया है। कॉॅम्प्लेक्स के लोड की जांच करवाने और एस्टीमेट के अनुसार राशि जमा करने की प्रक्रिया भी नहीं की। यहां जो ट्रांसफार्मर लगा है वह नपा ने स्वयं लगवाया है। यहां पर लोड की जांच करवाकर ही इस लोड के हिसाब से ट्रांसफार्मर लगवाने की प्रक्रिया नपा को करनी होगी। एलटी लाइन और 11 केवी लाइन का विस्तार भी यहां किया जाएगा।
राहुल ठाकरे, एई, शहर बिजली कंपनी

स्थाई कनेक्शन दिलाने की व्यवस्था करेंगे
^काॅम्प्लेक्स और इसकी विद्युतीकरण व्यवस्था और ट्रांसफार्मर के बारे में जानकारी ली जाएगी। कॉॅम्प्लेक्स में स्थाई कनेक्शन दुकानदारों को दिलवाने की व्यवस्था बनाई जाएगी। नियमानुसार प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।
-नीरज धुर्वे, एई, नपा बैतूल

