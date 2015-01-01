पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमला:भतीजे ने लकड़ी से पीटकर कर दी चाचा की हत्या, चचेरा भाई गंभीर

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
  • तार के रुपए मांगने पर खेत में हुआ था विवाद, आराेपी फरार

ग्राम करपा में खेत में लगे ट्रांसफार्मर में लगाने के लिए खरीद कर लाए तार के रुपए मांगने की बात पर हुए विवाद में भतीजे ने दिव्यांग चाचा और चचेरे भाई पर पत्थर और लकड़ी से हमला कर दिया। गंभीर चोट आने से चाचा की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। चचेरे भाई गंभीर घायल हाे गया। करपा निवासी राम सिंह बुवाडे (65) और उसके भाइयों के खेत में लगे बिजली के कनेक्शन एक ही ट्रांसफार्मर से जुड़े हैं। शनिवार को राम सिंह का बेटा गोलू (30) ट्रांसफार्मर में लगाने के लिए तार खरीद कर लाया था। दोपहर में खेत में गोलू ने तार खरीदने की राशि चचेरे भाई राकेश से मांगी। राकेश ने राशि देने से इनकार किया। इस पर गोलू ने बिजली का उपयोग नहीं करने की बात कही। इसको लेकर विवाद हो गया। विवाद के दौरान राम सिंह भी खेत में ही मौजूद था। राम सिंह ने गोलू की बात का समर्थन किया तो राकेश ने लकड़ी और पत्थर से राम सिंह के साथ मारपीट की। इससे उसके सिर में गंभीर चोट आने से उसकी घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। बीच-बचाव कर रहा गोलू भी गंभीर घायल हो गया। परिजन गोलू को गंभीर अवस्था में सरकारी अस्पताल लाए। घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। टीआई सोलंकी ने बताया रामसिंह की बहू घटना के दौरान खेत में ही मौजूद थी। उसने राकेश द्वारा मारपीट करने की जानकारी दी है। अभी बहू से पूछताछ की जा रही है। घटना में राकेश के अलावा और कौन लोग शामिल थे इसकी जानकारी ली जा रही है। राकेश फरार है। गोलू की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे नागपुर के अस्पताल में उपचार के ले गए। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम किया है।

