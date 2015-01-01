पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल संकट:आर्यपुरा, सदर समेत अन्य हिस्सों में तीन दिन से नहीं हुई पानी की सप्लाई, आज भी उम्मीद नहीं

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
  • सप्लाई चौपट हुई तो नगरपालिका काे आई 10 दिनों से खराब पड़े हैंडपंप सुधारने की याद

फिल्टर प्लांट के समीप पेयजल सप्लाई की मेन पाइप लाइन का ज्वाइंट सुधारने तीसरे दिन सोमवार शाम तक काम चला। इसके चलते शहर के अधिकांश हिस्सों में लोग नल आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। आर्यपुरा, सदर समेत अन्य हिस्सों में तीसरे दिन भी पेयजल सप्लाई नहीं हुई, लोग शाम के समय खाली बर्तन लेकर नल आने का इंतजार करते रहे।

वैसे भी इन क्षेत्रों में नगरपालिका एक दिन के अंतराल से पानी की सप्लाई कर रही है। इसके बाद नगरपालिका काे अपने बंद पड़े 40 से अधिक खराब हैंडपंप सुधारने की याद आई। उसने आर्यपुरा समेत अन्य जगह हैंडपंप मरम्मत का काम शुरू करा दिया। हालांकि दिन भर हैंडपंप सुधार कार्य ही चलता रहा, इससे भी लोगों को कोई राहत नहीं मिली।

इधर फिल्टर प्लांट के समीप पेयजल सप्लाई की मेन पाइप लाइन का ज्वाइंट पर नागपुर से लाकर रिंग डाला गया। सुधार काम शाम तक चलते रहा। इसके बावजूद भी इसी ज्वाइंट से पानी का रिसाव हाे रहा है। इससे नपा की मरम्मत पर सवाल उठ रहा है।

कंपनी गार्डन क्षेत्र में लंबे समय से खराब हैंडपंप सुधारने नपा ने किए शुरू
कंपनी गार्डन क्षेत्र में भास्कर ने जब सोमवार शाम मुआयना किया तो लोग खाली बर्तन लेकर नल आने का इंतजार करते हुए मिले। हालांकि यहां लंबे समय से खराब हैंडपंप सुधारने का काम जरूर शुरू हो गया। कंपनी गार्डन के गेट के सामने लगे हैंडपंप को नपा का अमला सुधार रहा था। लोगों ने बताया कि यह हैंडपंप 15 दिनों से ज्यादा समय से खराब था कोई इसे सुधारने नहीं आया था, लेकिन आज अचानक इसे सुधारा जा रहा। हालांकि इसी सड़क पर दो बंद हैंडपंप में सुधार नहीं किया गया।
इधर कोठी बाजार क्षेत्र में रविवार काे पेयजल सप्लाई नहीं हुई थी। सोमवार को सुबह सप्लाई दी गई। शिवाजी वार्ड, कोठी बाजार और गांधी वार्ड क्षेत्र में सुबह के समय पेयजल सप्लाई शुरू हुई।

नागपुर से बुलाकर फूटी पाइप लाइन के ज्वाइंट पर डाली रिंग, आज भी होगी मरम्मत
इधर नपा ने नागपुर से ज्वाइंट का रिंग बुलाकर इसे डाला। लेकिन इससे पानी का रिसाव हो रहा था। इसे दुरुस्त करवाकर कांक्रीटिंग की गई। इससे पानी का रिसाव रुक सके और यह जगह मजबूत हो सके इसकी व्यवस्था बनाने का प्रयास किया गया। सोमवार शाम तक 4 फीट गहरे गड्ढे में मजदूर उतरकर ज्वाइंट दुरुस्त करने का काम करते रहे। इस तरह मंगलवार से टंकी भरने और पेयजल सप्लाई दुरुस्त होने की संभावनाएं बन गई है।

खाली बर्तन लेकर परेशान मिले लोग, नपा अमला पहुंचा हैंडपंप सुधारने
आर्यपुरा में भास्कर ने सोमवार शाम पड़ताल की तो खाली बर्तन लेकर लोग नल आने का इंतजार करते रहे। आर्यपुरा की एक गली में नलों के समीप खाली बर्तन लेकर बैठे सलीम भाई समेत अन्य नं बताया कि नलों में पानी नहीं आ रहा है। सुना है कुछ सुधार का काम चल रहा है। इंतजार कर रही रहमत बी ने बताया कि नल नहीं आए हैं, घर के पास के हैंडपंप भी खराब पड़े हैं, हैंडपंप सुधरे होते तो पानी भर लाते। अब नल आने का ही इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है।

ज्वाइंट सुधरकर सप्लाई के प्रयास कर रहे हैं
^ज्वाइंट सुधारने का काम लगभग पूरा हो गया है। यहां कांक्रीटिंग का काम किया जा रहा है। पानी टंकियां भरने 60 एचपी की पुरानी मोटर से जुड़ी पाइप लाइन से टंकियां भरवाने की व्यवस्था बनाई है। धीमी रफ्तार से टंकियों तक पहुंचने के कारण टंकियां नहीं भर पाई इस कारण सप्लाई में थोड़ी परेशानी हुई है।
- नगेन्द्र वागद्रे, सब इंजीनियर, नपा

