पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीनदयाल रसाेई:ऑनलाइन एंट्री के बाद आएगा ओटीपी, फिर मिलेगा भाेजन

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करीब दो साल से बंद दीनदयाल रसोई का संचालन अब भोपाल की श्रेयस एजुकेशन सोसाइटी करेगी। संभवतः 25 फरवरी से सदर रैन बसेरा में दीनदयाल रसोई का संचालन शुरू होगा। यहां पर 10 रुपए में भोजन मिलेगा। इस बार संचालन में बदलाव किया है। इसके लिए दीनदयाल रसोई का पोर्टल बनाया गया है। रसाेई में पहुंचने वाले हितग्राही की समिति ऑनलाइन एंट्री करेगी, हितग्राही के मोबाइल पर ओटीपी आएगा, इसके बाद भाेजन दिया जाएगा। यदि हितग्राही पर मोबाइल नहीं है ताे किसी अन्य या समिति सदस्य अपने मोबाइल पर भी ओटीपी बुला सकते हैं।

जनसहयाेग से सोसाइटी चलाएगी दीनदयाल रसाेई

समिति को चलाने के लिए भोपाल, खरगोन और बैतूल की विश्वकर्मा समिति ने आवेदन दिए थे। इसके लिए समितियों ने प्रेजेंटेशन भी दिए थे। भोपाल की श्रेयस एजुकेशन सोसाइटी बैतूल में जनसहयोग से रसोई का संचालन करेगी। इसके लिए संस्था को सूचना दे दी गई है।

अनुबंध के बाद 25 से पहले संचालन शुरू करा देंगे
^भोपाल की संस्था को दीनदयाल रसोई के संचालन की जिम्मेदारी दी है। इसकी संस्था को सूचना दे दी है। अनुबंध करने के बाद रसोई का संचालन शुरू किया जाएगा। शासन ने 25 फरवरी को संचालन शुरू करने की संभावित तिथि दी है, लेकिन इससे पहले संचालन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। दीनदयाल रसोई के लिए प्रारंभिक शर्त थी कि संस्था का लगातार 5 वर्ष तक 25 लाख प्रतिवर्ष की आडिट रिपोर्ट होना चाहिए। इसके कारण बैतूल की समिति की पीछे रह गई।
अक्षत बुंदेला, सीएमओ, नगरपालिका बैतूल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें