संक्रमण मुक्त:ओटी की बैक्टीरियल रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव, ऑपरेशन किए शुरू

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
  • जिला अस्पताल में 18 जनवरी से बंद थे आंखों के ऑपरेशन, अब शुरू हुए आंखाें के ऑपरेशन

आई ओटी में रुके हुए आंखों के ऑपरेशन, ओटी की दीवारों के बैक्टीरिया फ्री होने की रिपोर्ट आते ही दोबारा शुरू हो गए हैं। अब लोगों के आंखों के ऑपरेशन जिला अस्पताल में आसानी से किए जा सकेंगे। दरअसल आई ओटी की दीवारों के पेंट में पपड़ी आ जाने और दरारें आ जाने के कारण 18 जनवरी से ओटी बंद कर दी थी। इसके बाद इसमें दोबारा एंटी बैक्टीरियल पेंट करवाकर, इसके सैंपल लेकर पाढर हॉस्पिटल भेजे थे। सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट बैक्टीरिया फ्री आने के बाद अब दोबारा यहां ऑपरेशन शुरू हो गए। इस तरह आंखों के रोगियों को अब जिला अस्पताल में ही एक बार फिर ऑपरेशन सुविधा शुरू हाे गई है।
जिला अस्पताल की आई ओटी मॉड्यूलर है। इसे हाईजीन रखा जाना जरूरी है। ऑपरेशन थिएटर में बाहर की स्वच्छ और बैक्टीरिया फ्री हवा का प्रवाह करने के लिए सक्शन मशीनें और पंप लगे हैं। इनमें सामान्य हवा का प्रवेश भी नहीं होने दिया जाता है। इसकी दीवारें भी अधिकांश जगह स्टील की बनी हैं। एंटी बैक्टीरियल पेंट करवाया जाता है। इसके बाद एक बार फिर वॉल का सैंपल लेकर भेजा जाता है। यदि इसमें बैक्टीरिया नहीं पाया जाता है तभी इसमें ऑपरेशन हो सकते हैं।
शुक्रवार को 11 ऑपरेशन हुए
शुक्रवार को मोतियाबिंद समेत अन्य ऑपरेशन हुए। शुक्रवार को दिन भर में कुल 11 ऑपरेशन हुए। नेत्र विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एके पांडे समेत अन्य स्टाफ ने ये ऑपरेशन किए। इस तरह मरीजों को शुक्रवार को बड़ी राहत मिली।

रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव आने पर ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिए हैं
^आई ओटी में मोतियाबिंद समेत आंखों के अन्य ऑपरेशन शुरू हो गए हैं। हमने ओटी में दीवारों पर पपड़ी आने और हल्की दरारें दिखने के कारण। दीवारों में एंटी बैक्टीरियल पेंट करवाकर इसकी बैक्टीरियल जांच के लिए सैंपल पाढर हॉस्पिटल भेजे थे। इसकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है, किसी तरह का बैक्टीरिया नहीं पाया गया है। इसीलिए ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिए गए हैं।
- डॉ. एके पांडे, नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ

