पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:शहरी क्षेत्र से गुजर रहे ओवरलाेड डंपर, अवैध परिवहन पर नहीं लग रही राेक

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेत, गिट्टी और मुरम का किया जा रहा परिवहन, स्टेट हाइवे और कई गांवाें की सड़कें टूटी

शहरी क्षेत्र से राेज 100 से अधिक रेत और गिट्टी से भरे डंपर निकलते हैं। शहर की मुख्य सड़क से वाहन तेज रफ्तार से दाैड़ाए जा रहे हैं। छीपाबड़ स्टेट हाइवे से ओवरलोड डंपरों से हादसों का अंदेशा बना हुआ है। डंपरों के ओवरलोड होने के कारण स्टेट हाइवे सहित गांवाें की सड़कें भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो रही हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र में हरदा और होशंगाबाद रेत खदानों से ओवरलोड होकर डंपर शहर आ रहे हैं। साथ ही क्षेत्र की गिट्टी खदानों से भी खनिज भरकर ओवरलोड डंपर दिन और रात के समय परिवहन कर रहे हैं। इन डंपरों के ओवरलोड और तेजी से गुजरने के दौरान रोड पर रेत और गिट्टी का बिखराव भी होता है। इसके चलते दूसरे दो पहिया वाहन फिसलकर हादसे का शिकार भी बन रहे हैं। क्षेत्र के ढाबों पर भी ओवरलोड डंपर घंटों खड़े रहते हैं। इसके बाद भी अधिकारी कार्रवाई नहीं करते। बीते दिनों कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने भी अधिकारियों को ओवरलोड डंपरों और अवैध परिवहन पर सख्ती से रोक लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन अधिकारी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे। इन दिनों शहर की सड़कों पर दिन और रात के समय डंपर चालक तेज रफ्तार के साथ वाहनों में ओवरलोड रेत और गिट्टी भरकर अवैध रूप से परिवहन कर रहे हैं। हादसों की आशंका बनी हुई है। शासन को राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है। इसके बावजूद प्रशासन कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा। रेत माफियाओं काे अधिकारियाें का भी डर नहीं है। प्रशासनिक, पुलिस और खनिज विभाग के अधिकारी सख्त कार्रवाई करने से बचते दिख रहे हैं। एसडीएम रीता डेहरिया का कहना है कि बगैर रायल्टी और ओवरलोड कर डंपराें काे चलाना नियम विरुद्ध है। इस प्रकार के अवैध के परिवहन पर रोक लगाने जल्द कार्रवाई करेंगे। स्टाॅक से भरकर तय स्थानाें पर पहुंचाई जा रही रेत: हरदा, खंडवा और होशंगाबाद क्षेत्र से रेत का परिवहन राेज हो रहा है। रेत खदानों के बंद होने से स्टॉक से भरकर रेत तय स्थानाें तक पहुंचाई जा रही है। रेत के ओवरलोड डंपर दिन और रात के समय बिना किसी रोकटोक के निकल रहे हैं। प्रशासनिक स्तर पर किसी प्रकार की कार्रवाई नहीं होने से यह स्थिति बनी हुई है। कम रेत की रायल्टी खदान से बनवाकर अधिक स्टॉक का परिवहन कर खनिज माफिया नियमों ताे ताेड़ रहे हैं।

थाने व सरकारी कार्यालय के सामने से गुजरते हैं डंपर

शहर में प्रवेश करने वाले ओवरलोड डंपर राेज छीपाबड़ थाने के सामने से गुजरते हैं। फिर भी पुलिस अधिकारी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करते। इसके अलावा रेत और गिट्टी से भरे ओवरलोड डंपर मेन रोड से होते हुए खंडवा जिले के किल्लौद की तरफ भी जाते हैं। रेलवे गेट को पार करते हुए कुड़ावा-चौकड़ी की तरफ रोज ही डंपर एसडीएम व तहसीलदार के संयुक्त कार्यालय के सामने से गुजर रहे हैं। फिर भी अधिकारी ओवरलोड डंपरों को रोककर कार्रवाई नहीं करते। हालांकि कभी-कभी दिखावे के लिए डंपरों काे जांच के नाम पर रोका जाता है। इसमें कुछ पर चालानी कार्रवाई कर बाकी डंपर छोड़ भी दिए जाते हैं। खनिज विभाग के अधिकारी भी महीनों तक क्षेत्र का रुख नहीं करते।

डंपरों से अवैध परिवहन पर रोक लगाएंगे
^समय-समय पर डंपरों से अवैध खनिज परिवहन पर कार्रवाई करते हैं। राजस्व और पुलिस विभाग को भी कार्रवाई के पूरे अधिकार हैं। जल्द खिरकिया क्षेत्र के स्टेट हाइवे पर डंपरों से अवैध परिवहन पर रोक लगाएंगे।
ओपी बघेल, जिला खनिज अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें