तैयारी:जागरुकता का संदेश देने स्कूल की दवार पर पेंट कराई ट्रेन

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • हिवरखेड़ी और देवगांव में दीवार पर 30 फीट की ट्रेन बच्चों काे देगी स्कूल चलें और कोरोना से बचाव का संदेश

स्कूलाें में काेराेना जागरुकता का संदेश देने के लिए पाेस्टर, बैनर, पेंटिंग जैसे काम करवाने के आदेश ताे मप्र राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने जारी कर दिए लेकिन इसके लिए सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के पास बजट नहीं है। अब ग्राम पंचायतों और सरपंचों के सहयोग से स्कूलों की बाउंड्रीवॉल पर संदेश देने वाली पेंटिंग करवाई जा रही है। हिवरखेड़ी के मिडिल स्कूल की बाउंड्रीवाल पर 30 फीट लंबी ट्रेन का काम पूरा हो चुका है, वहीं देवगांव के प्राइमरी और मिडिल स्कूल के ज्वाइंट कैंपस की बाउंड्रीवॉल पर पेंटिंग बनाई जा रही है। जिले में बजट का इंतजाम नहीं हो पाने के कारण निबंध प्रतियोगिता ही करवाई गई है। सर्व शिक्षा अभियान में पदस्थ सीएसी संजय धुर्वे यह ट्रेन बनवाई है। उन्होंने बताया कि बच्चों और ग्रामीणों काे ट्रेन काफी पसंद होती है। इसके माध्यम से वे कोई भी चीज को आसानी से समझ सकते हैं। इसीलिए इस हवरखेड़ी के मिडिल स्कूल की बाउंड्रीवॉल पर ट्रेन बनवाई है। हमारे पास इसके लिए बजट नहीं था। सरपंच कैलाश सिंह ठाकुर ने ग्राम पंचायत की मदद से लगभग पांच हजार रुपए ट्रेन की पेंटिंग के लिए दिए हैं। हिवरखेड़ी स्कूल की बाउंड्रीवॉल पर लाल इंजन, नीले डिब्बे और खिड़कियां बनाई हैं। इन खिड़कियों में यात्री बनाए हैं। बेटी बचाओ, स्कूल चलें हम, कोरोना जागरुकता जैसे स्लोगन इस पर लिखे हैं। ट्रेन का नाम ग्राम स्वराज एक्सप्रेस रखा है।

जनसहयोग से काम करवा रहे हैं, नहीं मिला है बजट
^मप्र राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण की ओर से जागरुकता के काम करने के आदेश आए थे। लेकिन बजट नहीं मिला है। अब पंचायतों और जनसहयोग से पेंटिंग करवा रहे हैं। कुछ स्कूलों में बाउंड्रीवॉल पर ट्रेन की आकृति उकेरकर इसके माध्यम से संदेश दिए जा रहे हैं। जहां जनसहयोग या ग्राम पंचायत का सहयोग नहीं मिला है वहां कोरोना जागरुकता पर निबंध लेखन जैसे कार्य करवाकर जागरुकता लाएंगे।
सुनील बघेल, डीपीसी, सर्व शिक्षा अभियान

