मौत के लिए पुलिस को जिम्मेदार ठहराया:पारधी युवक की मौत, परिजनों का आरोप- पुलिस की पिटाई से हुई मृत्यु

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • परिजनों ने मारपीट करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की

पारधीढाना निवासी शंकर उर्फ नागराज (35) की मंगलवार को सुबह मौत हो गई। पत्नी बिजली सहित अन्य परिजनों ने शंकर की मौत के लिए पुलिस को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। उनका कहना है कि 25 दिन पहले पुलिस ने शंकर काे बेरहमी से पीटा था, इसमें आई चोट से शंकर की मौत हुई है। परिजनों ने इसके बाद जमकर हंगामा किया।
परिजनों का कहना था जब तक मारपीट करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं होती तब तक शव का अंतिम संस्कार नहीं करेंगे। एसडीओपी नम्रता सोधिया, टीआई सुरेश सोलंकी सहित पुलिसकर्मी पारधीढाना पहुंचे। पुलिस को देखकर परिजन आक्रोशित हो गए। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए नहीं ले जाने दे रहे थे। एसडीओपी ने समझाइश देकर पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द किया। इसके बाद पुलिस की उपस्थिति में अंतिम संस्कार कराया।
पत्नी का आरोप- पुलिस की पिटाई से आई थी चोटें
पत्नी बिजली बाई, पुत्री करिश्मा, बहन रतना पारधी ने बताया 25 दिन पहले पारधीढाना में विवाद होने पर पुलिस शंकर को प्रभातपट्टन पुलिस चौकी ले गई थी। जहां पर पुलिसकर्मियों ने शंकर के साथ बेरहमी से मारपीट की। जिससे शंकर का एक हाथ फेक्चर हो गया, पैर और पसली में चोट आई थी। जिसे उपचार के लिए मुलताई के सरकारी अस्पताल लाए। जहां से जिला अस्पताल लाए इसके बाद वापस मुलताई लाए। सोमवार को उपचार कराकर घर लौटे थे। देर रात में शंकर को घबराहट होने पर पानी पीकर सो गया इसके बाद सुबह उठा ही नहीं।

चौकी प्रभारी ने मारपीट से किया इनकार
प्रभातपट्‌टन चौकी प्रभारी एसआई राकेश सरयाम ने पारधी परिवार ने लगाए आरोपों को नकारते हुए कहा शंकर के साथ चौकी में किसी ने भी मारपीट नहीं की। उन्होंने कहा 17 अक्टूबर को पारधीढाना निवासी दो लोग शंकर की शिकायत लेकर चौकी आए थे। जिन्होंने बताया शंकर शराब पीकर उपद्रव कर विवाद कर रहा है। इसके बाद पारधीढाना में तैनात एसएफ के जवान उसे चौकी लाए। शंकर अधिक शराब पीए हुए था। जिसे चौकी के बाहर ही बैठाया गया। बाद में वह चौकी से चला गया उसके साथ किसी ने मारपीट नहीं की।

आरोपों की जांच की जा रही

एसडीओपी नम्रता सोधिया ने बताया मृतक की पत्नी बिजली सहित अन्य परिजनों ने शंकर के साथ मौखिक रूप से मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। आरोपों की जांच की जाएगी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मौत के कारणों का भी खुलासा हो जाएगा। इसके बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

