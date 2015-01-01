पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:प्रीपेड बूथ फिर हाेगा शुरू, लाइव लोकेशन से की जाएगी ऑटो की मॉनीटरिंग

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
  • एंड्राइड मोबाइल वाले ऑटो चालकों की बनेगी लिस्ट, बगैर मोबाइल वालों पर सीसीटीवी से रखी जाएगी नजर
  • दो ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी 12-12 घंटे की शिफ्ट में तैनात किए जाएंगे

ऑटो में यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को सुरक्षित और समय पर उनके घर पहुंचाने के लिए यातायात विभाग ऑटो चालकों की मोबाइल लोकेशन की मॉनीटरिंग करेगा। इसके लिए एंड्राइड मोबाइल वाले ऑटो चालकों की लिस्ट बनाई जाएगी और उनकी गूगल मैप पर भेजी गई लोकेशन के आधार पर उनकी मॉनीटरिंग की जाएगी।

बगैर मोबाइल वाले चालकों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरों से निगरानी की जाएगी। इसके लिए यातायात विभाग जल्द ही ऑटो चालकों की बैठक लेकर इस पर उनकी राय जानेगा। इसके लिए जल्द ही प्रीपेड ऑटो बूथ रेलवे स्टेशन को शुरू करवाकर इस पर मॉनीटरिंग शुरू करवाई जा सकती है। दो ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी 12-12 घंटे की शिफ्ट में यहां तैनात किए जाएंगे।

शहर में हैं एक हजार ऑटो, 658 में ही लगे हैं मीटर
शहर में 1 हजार ऑटो चलते हैं। अधिकांश ऑटो चालक रेलवे स्टेशन से ही ऑटो चलाते हैं। इनमें से 658 ऑटो ऐसे हैं जिनमें मीटर लगे हैं, अन्य में मीटर नहीं लगे हैं। इनमें से लगभग सभी के पास वर्तमान में एंड्राइड मोबाइल हैं। ऐसे में इस प्लानिंग को शुरू करने में कोई खास परेशानी नहीं आएगी। शुरुआती चरण में प्रीपेड ऑटो बूथ रेलवे स्टेशन के प्रीपेड ऑटो बूथ पर तैनात ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी ही इन ऑटो चालकों की मोबाइल लोकेशन की मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे। एक शिफ्ट का ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी 12 घंटे ऑटो चालक की मॉनीटरिंग करेगा।

ऑटो बूथ पर तैनात ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी के मोबाइल पर दिखेगी लोकेशन

प्रीपेड ऑटो बूथ पर 12-12 घंटे की शिफ्ट में दो ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए जाएंगे। इनके मोबाइल पर ऑटो चालकों को अपनी लाइव लोकेशन वाट्सएप पर भेजनी होगी। इसके हिसाब से ही ये ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी इन ऑटो चालकों की मोबाइल लोकेशन पर नजर रखेंगे। इसके लिए ऑटो चालकों से चर्चा करके प्रक्रिया उन्हें समझाई जाएगी।

माॅनीटरिंग की प्लानिंग की है
^ऑटो चालकों की लोकेशन की मॉनीटरिंग के लिए प्लानिंग की जा रही है। इसके लिए एंड्राइड मोबाइल रखने वाले ऑटो चालकों को जोड़ा जाएगा। इसके लिए जल्द ही बैठक ली जाएगी और ऑटो चालकों की राय ली जाएगी। प्रीपेड ऑटो बूथ पर तैनात ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी के मोबाइल पर उनकी लोकेशन देखी जाएगी।
- अनुराग प्रकाश, यातायात प्रभारी

