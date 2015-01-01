पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पिटाई का विरोध, महिलाओं ने शराब दुकान पर किया पथराव

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • महिलाओं ने कलेक्टर से आबादी से दुकान हटाने की मांग की

खेड़ी गांव के पांढरीढाना में स्थित शराब दुकान आबादी क्षेत्र में होने के कारण आए दिन मारपीट और विवाद होते हैं। गुरुवार रात को भी शराब दुकान के कर्मचारियों ने गांव के किसान की पिटाई कर दी। इसको लेकर महिलाओं ने शराब दुकान का घेराव कर पथराव कर दिया। खेड़ी पुलिस की समझाइश पर महिलाओं ने प्रदर्शन समाप्त किया।

शुक्रवार को महिलाओं ने बैतूल पहुंचकर कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन देकर शराब दुकान आबादी से हटाने की मांग की। पांढरीढाना निवासी किसान दीनू यादव बुधवार को खेत से भैंस लेकर आ रहे थे। इस दौरान शराब दुकान पर काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों ने उनके साथ मारपीट की। इससे दीनू का हाथ में चोटें आई है। इस घटना से नाराज महिलाओं ने शराब दुकान का घेराव किया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने महिलाओं को समझाइश देकर लौटा दिया।

खेड़ी चौकी प्रभारी मेघा उदेनिया ने बताया किसान ने शराब दुकान के कर्मचारियों की शिकायत की है। उसने कर्मचारियों द्वारा मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। महिलाओं द्वारा शराब दुकान हटाने की मांग की जा रही है। महिलाओं को समझाइश देकर मामला शांत करवाया है।

इधर गांव की गौरा बाई, कमलो, रुखमणी तथा उर्मिला बाई ने आरोप लगाया कि किसान के साथ शराब दुकान में काम करने वाले लोगों ने मारपीट की है। इससे गांव में दहशत है। महिलाओं का घर से निकलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। कलेक्टर कार्यालय में ज्ञापन देकर शराब दुकान हटाने की मांग की है।

