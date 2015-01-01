पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अफरा-तफरी:पुलिस आवास में निकला अजगर, वन रक्षक ने पकड़कर जंगल में छोड़ा

बैतूल33 मिनट पहले
मोहदा थाने के एक आरक्षक के कमरे में अजगर निकलने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मोहदा थाना के आरक्षक राजकुमार ठाकुर ने बताया थाने के सरकारी आवास में मेरा परिवार रहता है। शुक्रवार दोपहर 3 बजे आवास में अजगर दिखा। पत्नी मोबाइल पर सूचना दी। इस पर वन विभाग काे इसकी सूचना देने पर वनरक्षक पंजाबराव ने माैके पर पहुंचकर अजगर को पकड़कर पंचनामा बनाया और फिर उसे जंगल में छोड़ दिया।

