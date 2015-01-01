पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोहार समाज:लोहार समाज समिति के अध्यक्ष बने शंकरराव

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
विश्वकर्मा लोहार समाज समिति की बैठक रविवार को शारदा मंदिर प्रांगण सोनाघाटी में हुई। बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से शंकरराव चौरेकर को समिति का अध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया। वहीं संरक्षक लीलाराम उमरे, प्रचार प्रसार मंत्री रितेश नगपुर नियुक्त किए गए। ब्लाॅक कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों में मुलताई से गणेश बावने, आमला हेमराज धोतरे, भैंसदेही सुखदेव धामनगांव, चिचोली से सुरेंद्र बावने, भीमपुर आनंदराव बावने, शाहपुर के घीसीबागला से टंटीजी, घोड़ाडोंगरी सुखनंदन मांजरीवार एवं आठनेर से विजय पाडलीवार को शामिल किया। अखिल भारतीय विश्वकर्मा महासभा के नर्मदापुरम संभागीय अध्यक्ष किशोरीलाल विश्वकर्मा ने समिति के सभी पदाधिकारियों का सम्मान किया।

