हत्या:सिरडी गांव से लापता पिता को ढूंढ रहे थे बेटे, कुएं मेंं बोरी में मिला शव

बैतूल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिजनों का आरोप- कुएं के हक के विवाद में गांव के ही दो भाइयों ने मारा

सिरडी निवासी बुजुर्ग किसान गांव में से बुधवार को लापता हो गया था। गुरुवार को शाम में उसका शव गांव के ही एक किसान के खेत के कुएं में मिला। कुएं में शव बोरी के अंदर बंद था। शव बोरी में बंधे होने से प्रथम दृष्टया हत्या का मामला बताया जा रहा है। परिजनों ने गांव के ही दो संगे भाइयों और उनके परिवार पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। आराेप इसलिए लगाया जा रहा क्योंकि आनंदराव और खेत पड़ोसी के बीच कई सालों से खेत में बने कुएं के हक को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है।
सिरडी निवासी आनंदराव देशमुख (60) बुधवार की सुबह किराए का ट्रैक्टर लेकर खेत में काम करने गए थे। काम पूरा होने के बाद ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर ने आनंदराव को घर से कुछ दूरी पर उतार दिया था। इसके बाद आनंदराव घर नहीं पहुंचे। परिजनों ने संभावित ठिकानों पर खोजबीन की लेकिन पता नहीं चला। आनंदराव के बेटे निकलेश ने मासोद पुलिस चौकी में पिता के लापता होने की सूचना दी, पुलिस ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज की। गुरुवार काे शाम काे खोजबीन के दौरान किसान भाऊराव लिखितकर के खेत के कुएं में बेटे निकलेश और अलकेश काे बोरी में बंद शव दिखाई दिया, उन्होंने इसकी सूचना पुलिस और ग्रामीणों को दी। सूचना पर टीआई सुरेश सोलंकी, मासोद पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी उत्तम मस्तकार सहित ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे। कुएं से बोरी में बंद शव को बाहर निकाला।
कुएं को लेकर था विवाद : आनंदराव और पड़ोसी के बीच कई सालों से खेत के कुएं को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। एसडीएम कोर्ट में प्रकरण भी चल रहा है। छह महीने पहले भी दोनों पक्षों के बीच में जमकर विवाद हुआ था। विवाद की रिपोर्ट पर दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज हुआ था। कुएं को लेकर दोनों पक्ष एक दूसरे से रंजिश
रखते थे।

पूछताछ कर मामले की जांच की जा रही है

टीआई सुरेश सोलंकी ने बताया शव बोरी में भरा हुआ है। इस स्थिति में प्रथम दृष्टया मामला हत्या का नजर आ रहा है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही किसान की मौत किन परिस्थितियों में हुई इसका खुलासा होगा। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। आनंदराव के परिजनों ने दिलीप और प्रमोद नाम के दो लोगों पर हत्या का संदेह जताया है उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

परिजनों को संदेह इसलिए : बुजुर्ग के जूते खेत पड़ोसी के घर दिखे

आनंदराव के लापता होने पर पुत्र निकलेश, अलकेश ने अपहरण का संदेह गांव के ही पड़ोसी और उसके भाई पर लगाया था। इस संबंध में निकलेश ने पुलिस को भी जानकारी दी थी। निकलेश ने बताया था ट्रैक्टर पर बैठकर पिता आनंदराव घर लौट रहे थे। ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर ने पिता को घर से 50 मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित खेत पड़ोसी के घर के पास उतार दिया था। इसके बाद जब पिता घर नहीं लौटे तो खोजबीन कर रहे थे। इस दौरान उसके घर में पिता के जूते दिखाई दिए थे। जिससे दोनों भाइयों पर पिता के अपहरण का संदेह है। शव मिलने के बाद परिजनों ने खेत पड़ोसी उसके भाई पर आनंदराव की हत्या कर शव को बोरी भी भरकर कुएं में फेंकने का संदेह जताया है।​​​​​​​

