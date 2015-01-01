पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:बटकीडोह गांव में ग्रामीणों और रेत ठेका कंपनी के कर्मचारियों में पथराव, ट्रकों के कांच फूटे

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी का आरोप-मांग रहे थे 300-300 रुपए, ग्रामीण बोले- कंपनी के लोगों ने बेवजह मारपीट की

चोपना के बटकीडोह गांव में रात को ग्रामीणों और रेत ठेका कंपनी उमा रेसीडेंसी के मैनेजर और कर्मचारियों के बीच विवाद हो गया। विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि ग्रामीणों ने पथराव कर डंपरों में तोड़फोड़ कर दी। वहीं ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि ठेका कंपनी के लोगों ने उनके साथ मारपीट कर जबरन उनके खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है। वहीं कंपनी का कहना है कि ग्रामीणें नेे ट्रकों को रोककर 300 रुपए प्रति ट्रक की मांग करते हुए विवाद किया। कंपनी के मैनेजर ने आरोप लगाया कि बुधवार रात चोपना के बटकीडोह गांव में स्वीकृत विष्णुपुर खदान से आ रहे रेत के ट्रकाें काे ग्रामीणों ने राेक लिया और 300-300 रुपए प्रति ट्रक वाहन मांगने लगे। इसकी ट्रक चालकों ने हमें सूचना दी, इसकी हमने पुलिस से शिकायत की। पुलिस ने बताया कि हमने ने माैके पर पहुंचकर रात 10 बजे समझाइश दी इसके बाद मामला शांत हो गया। रात 12 बजे दोबारा ग्रामीणों ने सड़क खोदकर ट्रक रोक दिए। इसकी खबर लगते ही उमा रेसीडेंसी के मैनेजर अनुराग नारायण और कर्मचारी पहुंचे तो ग्रामीणों से विवाद हो गया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने ट्रकों पर पत्थराव कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर हम पहुंचे और विवाद कर रहे तीन युवकाें काे पकड़कर हिरासत में लिया। सुबह गांव के लाेग तीनाें युवकों को छुड़वाने थाने पहुंचे और उमा रेसीडेंसी के लोगों द्वारा मारपीट करने का ज्ञापन सौंपा। हमने काउंटर केस दर्ज किया है। ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया कि रेत का ठेका लेने वाली उमा रेसीडेंसी कंपनी के ओवरलोड डंपरों के कारण सड़क खराब होने का लोगों ने विरोध किया तो ठेकेदार के लोगों ने ग्रामीणों को धमकाते हुए उनकी पिटाई कर दी। वहीं तीन ग्रामीणों के खिलाफ एफआईआर करा दी। पुलिस ने भी उन्हीं का साथ देते हुए निर्दोष ग्रामीणों को पकड़ लिया। पुलिस भी कंपनी से मिलकर ग्रामीणों पर अत्याचार कर रही है।

थाना प्रभारी बोले- ग्रामीणों ने सड़क खोदकर ट्रक रोके, यह गैरकानूनी

चोपना थाना प्रभारी राहुल रघुवंशी ने बताया कि 18 नवंबर को रेत खदान ठेकेदार की शिकायत पर रात 10 बजे गांव वालों को ट्रक व डंपर नहीं रोकने की समझाइश दी थी, उन्हें बताया कि यह गैरकानूनी है। उसके बाद भी गांव वालों ने रास्ता खोदकर डंपर रोके और रेत से भरे वाहनों पर पथराव किया। पुलिस ने स्थिति को कंट्रोल करना चाहा, लेकिन गांव वालों के पथराव करने से भगदड़ मच गई। इसमें एक लड़के काे चाेट आई। पुलिस ने रेत ठेकेदार उमा रेसिडेंसी के अनुराग नारायण की शिकायत पर आरोपी शैलेश मंडल, सौमित्र सरकार, अभिजीत डे को केस दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार किया है।

ग्रामीणाें ने कहा - सड़क हो रही खराब
ग्रामीण रमेश मराह ने बताया ओवर लोड ट्रकों से विष्णुपुर से चोपना को जोड़ने वाली सड़क में बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हाे गए हैं। देर रात ग्रामीणों ने ओवर लोड ट्रकों को रेत ले जाने से रोक दिया। इस पर ग्रामीणों को फंसाया गया है। इधर ग्रामीण के विरोध के बाद चोपना पुलिस ने बटकीडोह गांव के आदिल बासू पिता अधीर की शिकायत पर उमा रेसीडेंसी के मैनेजर अनुराग नारायण पर भी केस दर्ज किया है। चोपना थाना प्रभारी राहुल रघुवंशी ने बताया अनुराग नारायण द्वारा ग्रामीण आदिल को गालियां देकर लकड़ी से मारपीट की और जान से मारने की धमकी दी। शिकायत पर मैनेजर पर 294, 323 तथा 506 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें