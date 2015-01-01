पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • The Construction Of The Restaurant Of The Restaurant Operator Halted The Construction

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नोटिस जारी:रेस्टॉरेंट संचालक के भवन का निर्माण नपा ने रुकवाया

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिविल लाइन्स में एसपी बंगले के समीप बन रहे एक दो मंजिला मकान के निर्माण को नपा ने रुकवाया और बिल्डिंग बनवा रहे रेस्टोरेंट संचालक काे नोटिस जारी किया है।

भवन निर्माण की अनुज्ञा संबंधी दस्तावेज भवन मालिक को प्रस्तुत करने होंगे। इसके बाद ही वह निर्माण कर सकेगा। दरअसल हाल ही में रक्षित निरीक्षक की ओर से नपा को पत्र भेजा गया था। इसमें महफिल रेस्टोरेंट संचालक की ओर से इस तरह का कंस्ट्रक्शन एसपी बंगले के समीप करवाए जाने की सूचना दी थी और इसे रुकवाने की मांग की थी।

नपा को पुलिस विभाग की ओर से पत्र मिला था कि एसपी बंगले के समीप एक भवन बन रहा है। इस के आधार पर नपा सीएमओ अक्षत बुंदेला ने जांच करवाई और काम रुकवाकर दस्तावेज पेश करने का नोटिस भवन मालिक सरबजीत सिंह को जारी किया। नपा सीएमओ अक्षत बुंदेला ने बताया कि भवन निर्माण की एनओसी यदि भवन मालिक प्रस्तुत करता है तभी काम आगे करवाने दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें