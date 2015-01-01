पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंडी:व्यापारियों ने नहीं की खरीदी; 15 को नोटिस, व्यापारियों ने शेड से नहीं हटाया अनाज,

बैतूल
बैतूल। मंडी के शेड में व्यापारियों का अनाज रखा।
  • किसानाें ने सोयाबीन के शेड में डाल दी मक्का इसलिए नीलामी रोकी

मंडी में व्यापारी लगातार मनमानी कर रहे हैं। इस कारण किसानों को परेशानी हाे रही है। खरीदी करने के बाद व्यापारी यहां बने शेड्स में अनाज रखकर कई दिनों तक नहीं हटाते। इसके चलते मंडी में किसानों को शेड में उपज रखने को जगह नहीं मिलती है।

बारिश काे देखते हुए सोमवार को किसानों ने सोयाबीन के शेड में मक्का डाल दी। इससे नाराज व्यापारियों ने सोयाबीन और गेहूं की खरीदी नहीं की थी। मंगलवार को विधायक निलय डागा के हस्तक्षेप के बाद खरीदी की। मंडी सचिव व्यापारियों से मिली भगत कर शेड में अनाज रखे हाेने पर भी जुर्माना नहीं लगाते। इस कारण इसके चलते 800 से 900 बोरे माल अभी तक शेड से नहीं हटाया। विधायक के हस्तक्षेप के बाद मंडी सचिव ने खानापूर्ति के लिए 15 व्यापारियों को नोटिस देकर 24 घंटे में शेड से माल उठाने काे कहा है।

अब मंडी में यह रहेगी व्यवस्था

  • जिंस के लिए निर्धारित शेड में वही जिंस डाली जाएगी।
  • निर्धारित शेड में दूसरी जिंस डाली जाती है तो उस शेड की नीलामी नहीं होगी।
  • व्यापारियों को 48 घंटे में शेड से माल हटाना होगा। 48 घंटे में नहीं हटाने पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई होगी।
  • किसान की उपज खुले में नहीं रखी जाएगी।

मंडी में निर्धारित शेड में दूसरी जिंस रखने के कारण व्यापारियों ने सोयाबीन और गेहूं की खरीदी नहीं की थी। शेड से अनाज नहीं हटाने वाले 15 व्यापारियों को नोटिस दिए है। अब निर्धारित शेड पर निर्धारित जिंस रखी जाएगी। 48 घंटे में शेड से व्यापारियों को अनाज उठाना होगा, नहीं हो जुर्माना किया जाएगा।
एसके भालेकर, सचिव, कृषि मंडी बडाेरा

मंडी प्रागंण में किसान का माल निर्धारित शेड पर नहीं डल रहा है। उसे बदल दिया गया है। इस कारण सोमवार को खरीदी नहीं हुई। व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए मंडी का निरीक्षण किया है। अब निर्धारित शेड पर ही अनाज डाला जाएगा। शेड पर अधिक समय तक अनाज रखने वाले व्यापारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- निलय डागा, विधायक, बैतूल

