बाघिन की लोकेशन:आमला के जंगलों में अमला तलाश रहा बाघिन

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • मंगलवार शाम 7 बजे कोठिया गांव के पास चिखलार में मिली बाघिन की लाेकेशन

रेंज में बाघिन की लोकेशन लगातार मिल रही है। करीब दाे सप्ताह से इस क्षेत्र में एसटीएफ की टीम बाघिन काे तलाश रही है। 15 दिन पहले ग्राम सुरनादेही क्षेत्र में बाघिन आई थी, लेकिन वापस चली गई। सोमवार तक उसकी लोकेशन ग्राम रतेड़ा के आस-पास मिल रही थी। यहां पर गन्नाबाड़ी में बाघिन की लोकेशन मिली थी। किसी काे क्षति नहीं पहुंचे इसके लिए वन विभाग का अमला लगातार सर्चिंग कर रहा है। इसके लिए बिजली वितरण कंपनी की भी सहायता ली जा रही है। सतपुड़ा टाइगर रिजर्व फोर्स पचमढ़ी की टीम भी क्षेत्र में सक्रिय हो है। वनपरिक्षेत्र जामई का आमला भी आमला ब्लाॅक के जंगलों में घुम रहा है। आमला ब्लाॅक के रतेड़ा क्षेत्र के उपवन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी ने बताया कि 15 दिन से लोकेशन मिल रही है। परिक्षेत्र सहायक रतेड़ा प्रशिक्षु वन क्षेत्रपाल अमित सिलधरिया ने बताया कि सबसे पहले एसटीआर की टीम को लोकेशन मिली थी।
चिखलार पहुंची बाघिन : मंगलवार को बाघिन की लोकेशन शाम 7 बजे कोठिया गांव के पास चिखलार में मिली है। वन विभाग द्वारा आसपास के गांवों के ग्रामीणों को सतर्क किया जा रहा है। वहीं बाघिन की लगातार सर्चिंग की जा रही है। बाघिन के क्षेत्र में घूमने की खबर से ग्रामीणों में भय है। रात में लोग बाहर निकलने से भी डर रहे हैं। ग्राम लादी, खारीमाल, सुरनादेही, चिखलार, रतेड़ाकला आदि ग्रामों में बाघ को लेकर लोग सतर्क है।
टीम क्षेत्र में गश्त देकर मॉनिटरिंग कर रही है
^वन अमला लगातार क्षेत्र में गश्त दे रहा है। जामई की टीम भी क्षेत्र में है। सतपुड़ा टाइगर रिजर्व फोर्स भी क्षेत्र में घूम रही है। वन्य प्राणी को नुकसान न पहुंचे, इसके लिए विद्युत वितरण कंपनी को सहायता के लिए पत्र लिखा गया है।
- रामस्वरूप उइके, वनपरिक्षेत्र अधिकारी, आमला

