पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सवाल:इलाज नहीं मिलने से परेशान कैदी ने जिला जेल में गिलास से काटा गला

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 12 दिन में दूसरी घटना से जेल प्रबंधन की कार्यप्रणाली पर उठ रही अंगुली
  • जेल की बाथरूम में गिलास से गला काटते समय अन्य कैदियों ने रोककर बचाई जान

जिला जेल में मंगलवार को सुबह पेट में बीमारी (हार्निया) का सही इलाज नहीं मिलने से परेशान कैदी दुलारी ने स्टील के गिलास से अपना गला काट लिया। बाथरूम में गला काटते समय उसे अन्य बंदियाें ने पकड़ लिया जिससे बड़ा हादसा नहीं हुआ। लेकिन जेल में बंद कैदियों काे मिल रहे उपचार व भाेजन की खामियां दाे बार सामने आ गई। इससे 12 दिन पहले खराब भाेजन और प्रताड़ना के आराेप लगाते हुए दाे बंदियों के टॉयलेट एसिड पी लिया था जिसमें एक की इलाज के दाैरान माैत हाे चुकी है। अब जेल प्रबंधन की कार्यप्रणाली सवालों में घेरे में आ गई है। जेल में टाॅयलेट एसिड पीने से एक बंदी की मौत होने के बाद भी जेल प्रबंधन द्वारा जेल की व्यवस्था बेहतर नहीं की जा रही है। इस कारण लगातार कैदी और बंदी परेशान होकर ऐसा कदम उठा रहे हैं। 22 अक्टूबर को दो बंदी ने टाॅयलेट एसिड पीकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया, जिसमें से एक बंदी की भोपाल में मौत हो गई थी।

कैदी ने कहा- जेल में नहीं मिल रहा सही उपचार
जिला अस्पताल लाए गए कैदी दुलारी पिता सोमलाल ने बताया कि उन्हें पेट की बीमारी है, पेट में गाेला है, जिसके कारण लेट्रिन नहीं हाेती है। उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल लाया भी जाता है और वापस ले जाया जाता है। इस तरह वे बीमारी से परेशान हाे चुके हैं। इसीलिए गला काटने का प्रयास किया था। इधर जेल अधीक्षक ब्रजकिशाेर कुड़ापे ने बताया कि कैदी दुलारी काे टीबी और हार्निया की बीमारी है। जेल के डाॅ. विशाल भूमरकर ने बताया कि कैदी दुलारी की टीबी की बीमारी दूर हाे चुकी है, लेकिन उसका पेट की बीमारी का उपचार चल रहा है।

भोजन के समय दिए जाते हैं थाली और गिलास
जिला जेल में 330 कैदी और बंदी रहते हैं। इन्हें भाेजन के समय थाली और गिलास दिए जाते हैं। इनमें भाेजन करने के बाद बंदी इन्हें धाेकर रख देते हैं, लेकिन मंगलवार सुबह 10.45 बजे कैदी दुलारी ने गिलास उठा लिया और बाथरूम में जाकर गिलास से गला काटने का प्रयास किया। हालांकि इसी दाैरान अन्य कैदियों ने उसे पकड़ लिया और बड़ा हादसा टल गया। गला थाेड़ा सा ही कट पाया। ज्यादा गंभीर चाेट नहीं आई है।

दाे विचाराधीन बंदी पहले पी चुके हैं टॉयलेट एसिड

21 अक्टूबर काे जिला जेल में दाे विचाराधीन बंदियाें ने टॉयलेट एसिड पी लिया था। इसमें से एक बंदी की हालत बिगड़ने पर उसे उपचार के लिए भाेपाल रैफर किया गया था। हत्या के आरोप में विचाराधीन बंदी की बाद में उपचार के दौरान भोपाल में मृत्यु हाे गई थी। दोनों बंदियों ने खराब खाना मिलने और जेल में प्रताड़ित किए जाने के आरोप अपने बयान में लगाए थे। उनका आरोप था कि शिकायत करने पर अन्य कैदियों के द्वारा पिटवाया जाता था।

मुलताई उपजेल से लाए थे इस कैदी काे

कैदी दुलारी पिता सोमला (45) मूलत: छिंदवाड़ा जिले का रहने वाला है दुष्कर्म के आराेप में वह न्यायालय से दोषसिद्ध है। 10 साल के कारावास की सजा वह काट रहा था। मुलताई उपजेल में वह पहले बंद था। लेकिन 10 साल की सजा हाेने के बाद उसे मुलताई उपजेल से जिला जेल लाया गया था। काेराेना पॉजिटिव पाया गया था कैदी : कैदी दुलारी दाे महीने पहले काेराेना पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। उपचार के बाद वह स्वस्थ हाे गया था।

आत्महत्या के प्रयास की शिकायत की है

^दुष्कर्म के मामले में जिला जेल में बंद दुलारी पिता साेमला ने मंगलवार सुबह भाेजन के समय स्टील के गिलास से गला काटने का प्रयास किया था। उसे समय पर अन्य बंदियाें ने पकड़ िलया। उसे हार्निया की बीमारी है, उपचार चल रहा है। उसके विरूद्ध आत्महत्या का प्रयास करने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई है। - ब्रज किशाेर कुड़ापे, जेल अधीक्षक, जिला जेल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें