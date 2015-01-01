पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:बंद स्कूलों में खड़े कराएंगे वाहन, दोपहर में बाजार में शुरू की सफाई

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के 5 पार्किंग स्थलों से हटाए जाएंगे अतिक्रमण, बढ़ाई जाएगी क्षमता

त्याेहार पर बाजार में भीड़ न अाैर लाेग जाम में न फंसे इसके लिए पार्किंग व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने नगरपालिका और यातायात विभाग ने शुक्रवार काे बाजार क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण कर प्लानिंग की। सीएमओ अक्षत बुंदेला ने पांच पार्किंग स्थलों का निरीक्षण कर यहां हुआ अतिक्रमण हटाकर अधिक वाहनों को खड़े कराने के लिए प्लानिंग की। वहीं यातायात विभाग के अधिकारियों ने भी शहर के बंद स्कूलों के परिसरों का इस्तेमाल पार्किंग के लिए करने पर प्लानिंग की। यदि ये दोनों प्लानिंग मूर्त रूप लेती है ताे पार्किंग व्यवस्था सुधर जाएगी और बाजारों में ट्रैफिक जाम से वाहन चालकों और आम लोगों को निजात मिलेगा। इधर, नपा के स्वच्छता अमले ने दीपावली के चलते बाजार में सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के लिए दोपहर में भी सफाई करवाना शुरू कर दिया है। दीपावली तक बाजार में सुबह-शाम के अलावा दोपहर में भी 50 प्राइवेट कर्मचारी सफाई करेंगे। जिससे कोठी बाजार और गंज के बाजार में कचरा नहीं हो और पूरा बाजार स्वच्छ रहे। इधर यातायात विभाग भी बाजार क्षेत्र में स्थित स्कूल भवनों के परिसरों का इस्तेमाल करने की प्लानिंग कर रहा है। सुभाष स्कूल कोठी बाजार के परिसर, गंज प्राइमरी स्कूल के परिसर का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। गंज प्राइमरी स्कूल भवन के आसपास की जगह को भी व्यवस्थित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

पुष्य नक्षत्र आज, बाजार में उमड़ेगी भीड़
पुष्य नक्षत्र शनिवार को है। शुभ मुहूर्त और अच्छे नक्षत्र की खरीदारी के लिए लोग आज बाजार में बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच सकते हैं। इससे बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ सकती है। बाजार में पार्किंग की परेशानी भी हो सकती है। सीमेंट रोड पर अधिकांश दुकानें हैं, ज्वेलरी दुकानों, बर्तन दुकानों पर ज्यादा भीड़ रहने के आसार हैं।
दोपहर में भी कर्रवाई जाएगी सफाई
नपा के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक संतोष धनेलिया ने बताया कि सुबह और शाम के अलावा दोपहर में भी बाजार की सफाई करवाई जाएगी। ठेके पर रखे गए 50 प्राइवेट कर्मचारी बाजार की सफाई रोजाना करेंगे। जिससे बाजार में कचरा नहीं हो। कोठी बाजार और गंज दोनों ही क्षेत्रों में सफाई करवाई जाएगी।

मुआयना किया है, व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है
^वाहन पार्किंग के इंतजाम करने के लिए पांच जगहों का मुआयना शुक्रवार शाम किया है। इन जगहों पर थोड़ी सी व्यवस्था यदि बन जाती है तो ज्यादा वाहन खड़े हो सकते हैं। इन जगहों पर व्यवस्था बनाई जाएगी, जहां जरूरी होगा वहां पर अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा। जहां पर वाहन अव्यवस्थित खड़े होते हैं वहां उन्हें सिस्टम से खड़े करवाने की व्यवस्था बनाएंगे।
- अक्षत बुंदेला, सीएमओ, नपा
^पार्किंग व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के लिए हमने कुछ पुराने स्कूल भवनों और इनके आसपास की जमीनों के इस्तेमाल करने की प्लानिंग की है। गंज स्कूल को भी पार्किंग के लिए डेवलप किया जा सकता है।
अनुराग प्रकाश, यातायात प्रभारी

नपा सीएमओ ने इन पांच जगहों का किया निरीक्षण

  • नपा सीएमओ अक्षत बुंदेला ने कोतवाली के सामने स्थित आदर्श पार्किंग का मुआयना किया। इस जगह पर पार्किंग व्यवस्था और बेहतर करने की प्लानिंग की।
  • बीकानेर स्वीट्स कोठी बाजार के सामने स्थित त्रिकोण आकार की पार्किंग भी उन्होंने देखी, यहां वाहनों को व्यवस्थित खड़े करवाने की प्लानिंग की।
  • बस स्टैंड कोठी बाजार के सामने की पार्किंग का निरीक्षण किया गया। यहां दोपहिया वाहन चालकों के लिए जगह बनाकर व्यवस्थित खड़े करवाने प्लानिंग की।
  • तीन मंजिला सराय कॉम्पलेक्स के सामने की पार्किंग का मुआयना भी किया गया।
  • जेल से सटी पेवर ब्लॉक की जगह पर अस्थाई पार्किंग के इंतजाम करने के लिए निरीक्षण किया।

25% तक बढ़ सकती है, पार्किंग में वाहनों की संख्या
सीएमओ बुंदेला ने बताया कि पार्किंग के लिए जो जगहें तय हैं उनमें वाहनों के खड़े रहने की क्षमता तो पर्याप्त है, लेकिन व्यवस्थित वाहनों के नहीं खड़े रहने और अतिक्रमण होने के कारण ज्यादा संख्या में वाहन खड़े नहीं हो पाते हैं। इन जगहों पर से यदि अतिक्रमण हटा दिया जाता है तो 25 प्रतिशत क्षमता बढ़ जाएगी।

