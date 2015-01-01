पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
  • जिला व्यापार एवं उद्योग विभाग 1.60 करोड़ की लागत से लाएगा पानी

कोसमी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में नई फैक्ट्री खोलने की राह अब आसान हाे जाएगी, वहीं लगे हुए पुराने कारखानों को लंबी दूरी से पानी लाने के लिए मशक्कत नहीं करनी पड़ेगी। क्योंकि कोसमी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में लंबे समय से चल रही पानी की किल्लत की समस्या अब दूर हो जाएगी। कोसमी डेम का पानी पंप करके लाने की 1 करोड़ 60 लाख रुपए की प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति मिल गई है। जल्द ही यहां काम शुरू हाे जाएगा। अब जिला व्यापार एवं उद्योग केन्द्र इस योजना पर पीएचई की मदद से काम शुरू करवाएगा। एक-दो महीने में इस योजना पर काम शुरू हो सकता है। इसके बाद 300 करोड़ लीटर क्षमता के कोसमी डेम का पानी पंप करके लाया जाएगा और फैक्ट्रियों में पानी दिया जाएगा। इससे औद्योगिक विकास में तेजी आएगी, वहीं पानी के अभाव में उद्योग डालने से कतरा रहे उद्योगपति भी आगे आकर कारखाने लगाएंगे। इसका नतीजा यह होगा कि लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा।

47 साल बाद क्षेत्र में आएगा पानी
1973 में कोसमी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बनाया गया था। इससे सटी हुई जमीन पर 300 करोड़ पानी स्टोरेज क्षमता का डेम बनाया गया था। उस समय प्लानिंग थी कि इस डेम से किसानों के साथ ही औद्योगिक क्षेत्र को भी पानी दिया जाएगा। लेकिन टंकी बनाने से आगे काम नहीं बढ़ा। अब 47 साल के लंबे अंतराल के बाद पानी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में आएगा।

पानी के लिए इंटकवेल और संपवेल बनेंगे

कोसमी डेम से पानी पंप करके लाया जाएगा। इसके लिए छोटा इंटकवेल बनेगा। जिससे पानी पंप करके औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में लाया जाएगा यहां संपवेल बनाकर पानी इसमें स्टोर करके रखा जाएगा। संपवेल और पहले से बनी टंकी से पानी जरूरत के हिसाब से सप्लाई किया जाएगा।

टंकी 30 साल से बनकर तैयार

कोसमी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में 30 साल पहले पानी की टंकी बनाई गई थी। उस समय कोसमी डेम से पानी लाने की व्यवस्था नहीं बन पाई थी। इस कारण यह टंकी खाली ही रही। अब डेम का पानी लाकर टंकी में भरा जाएगा और फिर इससे फैक्ट्री संचालकों को दिया जाएगा।

85 में से 40 कारखानों में पानी की किल्लत
कोसमी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में भूजलस्तर गिरने के कारण लगभग 100 ट्यूबवेलों में पानी या तो कम हो गया है या फिर पूरी तरह सूख गया। जिसके कारण अधिकांश फैक्ट्री में पानी की किल्लत है। यहां के दूध प्लांटों में तो बाहर से पानी लाना पड़ता है, उन्हें टैंकरों से पानी बुलवाना पड़ता है। कुछ फैक्ट्री संचालक आधा किलोमीटर दूर स्थित बोर से भी पानी लाते हैं। कोसमी डेम का पानी आने से पानी की यह समस्या दूर हो जाएगी। उद्योग संघ के प्रवक्ता सुखदर्शन सिंह ने बताया कि औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की लगभग 40 फैक्ट्री में पानी की समस्या है। बोर सूख गए हैं टैंकरों से पानी लाना पड़ता है। यदि कोसमी डेम का पानी आता है तो सुविधा होगी। इस पर जल्द काम होना चाहिए।

1973 में मिली थी 248 एकड़ जमीन
1972-73 में काेसमी इंडस्ट्रियल क्षेत्र डेवलप करने के लिए काेसमी में 248 एकड़ जमीन मिली थी। इसमें से सड़क, नाली समेत अन्य जमीन छोड़कर बची हुई जमीन 116 फैक्ट्री संचालकों को दी गई। इनमें से आज 85 उद्योग चालू हालत में हैं।

निर्माण एजेंसी पीएचई से काम जल्द कराएंगे

