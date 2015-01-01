पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूमि अधिग्रहण:सवा 2 घंटे किसानाें ने हाइवे किया जाम

बैतूल
  • एसडीएम ने एक सप्ताह में अधिग्रहित भूमि का पूरा विवरण देने का दिया आश्वासन, फिर माने किसान

इंदौर फोरलेन के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण में की जा रही अनियमितताओं के विरोध में पीड़ित किसानों ने बुधवार को इंदौर हाइवे पर जोगली के पास चक्काजाम किया। दोपहर डेढ़ बजे से पीड़ित किसानों और महिलाओं ने हाइवे पर बैठकर जाम लगा दिया। इससे दोनों ओर वाहनों की कतारें लग गई। महिलाएं सामने बैठकर चक्काजाम का नेतृत्व कर रही थीं। चिचोली तहसीलदार ओमप्रकाश चोरमा के समझाइश देने के बाद भी किसान सवा दाे घंटे तक नहीं माने। जमकर नारेबाजी की। बैतूल से दोपहर 3.30 बजे पहुंचे एसडीएम सीएल चनाप ने किसानों को एक सप्ताह में धारा 27 के तहत अधिग्रहित भूमि का पूरा विवरण देने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद किसान सड़क से हटे। त्रुटिपूर्ण नोटिस दिए गए भूमि अधिग्रहण के नाेटिस में भूमि के अलावा मकान, ट्यूबवेल, पेड़ का पूर्ण विवरण नहीं था। इस कारण जाेगली में करीब साै परिवारों ने धरना दिया। उनकी मांग है कि प्रशासन उनकी संपत्ति की राशि का विवरण बताए।

यह हैं किसानों की मांग

धारा 27 में नोटिस दिया जाए, जिसमें भूमि, मकान, टयूबवेल का अलग-अलग विवरण दिया जाए। भूमि का मुआवजा चार गुना दिया जाए। पहले टू लेन में गई भूमि का मुआवजा मिले। फिर सर्वे कर दर निर्धारित की जाए। खेतों में खड़ी फसलों के नुकसान की करें भरपाई भी हाे।

एसडीएम ने यह दिया आश्वासन

एक सप्ताह के अंदर धारा 27 के तहत किसानों काे दिया जाएगा नोटिस। शासन द्वारा तय की गई गाइड लाइन के अनुसार ही मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। टू लेन में करीब 93 किसानों की राशि रुकी है, वह जल्द दी जाएगी। खेतों में खड़ी फसलों के नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए कंपनी से चर्चा करुंगा।

किसानों की मांग- पुनः किया जाए सीमांकन

किसान प्रशांत शुक्ला, मुकेश राठौर, संतोष राठौर, तुलाराम गंगारे, कमल किशोर आर्य, राजेंद्र गोस्वामी, योगेश सोनी, मोहित सोनी, विजय गंगारे, प्रदीप शुक्ला, प्रमोद शुक्ला तथा कांता बाई परते ने बताया विसंगति पूर्ण नोटिस दिए हैं। अवार्ड के 12 प्रतिशत ब्याज की राशि दी जाए। उन्होंने बताया भूमि अधिग्रहण में तय की गई राशि में पेड़, पक्के मकान, कच्चे मकान, ट्यूबवेल की राशि अलग-अलग तय करके बताई जाए। शासकीय दर के 4 गुना राशि देने की मांग भी की।​​​​​​​

फोरलेन में 1001 किसानों की जा रही है जमीन
फोरलेन में भड़ूस से लेकर सीता डोंगरी तक के 1001 किसानों के खेत, मकान, प्लाट सहित अन्य संपत्तियां जा रही हैं। इस जमीन के लिए शासन ने 89 करोड़ मुआवजा तय किया है, लेकिन मुआवजा किस दर से दिया जा रहा है, यह जानकारी किसानों को नहीं है।​​​​​​​

