समझौता:पत्नी नाम बदल कर फोन पर पति की गर्लफ्रेंड बनी, कलेक्टर कार्यालय के सामने मिलने बुलाया, पहुंचा तो बहनों के साथ मिलकर कर दी पिटाई

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • अलग रह रही पत्नी ने पति को किया ट्रेप, सरेराह पीटा, कोतवाली थाना में दोनों में हुआ समझौता, लिखकर दिया- साथ रहेंगे

एक रंगीन मिजाज पति को गुरुवार को पत्नी और सालियों ने जमकर पिटाई कर दी। मामला कोतवाली थाने पहुंचा। पुलिस ने बताया स्वास्थ्य विभाग में पदस्थ बलिराम उइके का विवाह 2016 में बेला गांव की कमलता के साथ हुआ। लगभग डेढ़ साल साथ रहने के बाद से ही पति की रंगीन मिजाजी के कारण पत्नी कमलता को पति की मारपीट और प्रताड़ना का लगातार शिकार होना पड़ रहा था। काफी समझाईश के बाद भी जब रंगीन मिजाज पति के तौर तरीकों में कोई परिवर्तन नहीं आया तो पत्नी ने पति को ही सबक सिखाने की योजना बना डाली। इसके बाद बहनाें के साथ मिलकर पति की पिटाई कर दी। कोतवाली के एसआई वीके माैर्य ने बताया कि पति-पत्नी का आपसी विवाद है। दोनों ने लिखकर दिया है कि साथ में रहेंगे।

4 बहनों को लेकर पहुंची पत्नी

पीड़ित पत्नी ने बताया उसने एक नई सिम लेकर नेहा नाम रख कर अपने पति से फोन पर नजदीकियां बढ़ानी शुरू की। पति भी झांसे में आ गया। गुरुवार बुलाने पर मिलने के लिए कलेक्टर कार्यालय के सामने सड़क पर आ गया। सड़क पर ही महिला और उसकी 4 बहनों ने पति की पिटाई शुरू कर दी। इस दाैरान मौके पर भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई और मामला कोतवाली थाने तक पहुंच गया।

