नगरपालिका की लापरवाही:रैनबसेरा में बुझे चूल्हे की राख में आग ताप रहे हैं मजदूर

बैतूलएक घंटा पहले
इस साल आधा दिसंबर बीतने के बावजूद भी नगरपालिका ने अलाव नहीं जलाया है। इसके पीछे नपा का तर्क है कि भीड़ जमा हाेने के डर उन्होंने अलाव नहीं जलाए हैं। इससे सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लोगों को ठंड से ठिठुरना पड़ रहा है। रैन बसेरा में मजदूरों को लकड़ी भी नहीं मिल रही है।

इस कारण वे जिस चूल्हे पर भोजन बनाते हैं, उसी की राख से आग ताप रहे हैं। इधर कलेक्टर ने साेशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए अलाव जलाने की व्यवस्था बनाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

हालात : नहीं जले अलाव, रात काटना हाे रहा मुश्किल
मंगलवार रात को शहर के रैनबसेरा में मजदूर बुझे हुए चूल्हे के राख में दबे हुए अंगारों में आग तापते मिले। अनिल बिसोने और एकराज चौरासे ने बताया कि मौसम खराब है, अलाव जल्दी जलना चाहिए। फिलहाल तो हम लोग खाना पकाते समय चूल्हे पर थोड़ी देर ही आग ताप पाते हैं। रात काटना मुश्किल हो रहा है। इसीलिए यहां पर परमानेंट अलाव जलना चाहिए। यहां बुझे हुए चूल्हों के पास लोग राख में दबे अंगारों से आग तापते मिले।

वाट्सअप से हाेगी माॅनीटरिंग
कलेक्टर राकेश सिंह ने आदेश दिया है कि अलाव जलाने की पूरी मॉनीटरिंग वाट्सअप से की जाएगी। शीतलहर और ठंड में किसी भी तरीके से स्वास्थ्य को नुकसान नहीं हो इसकी व्यवस्था बनाई जाएगी। शीतलहर से किसी की मृत्यु नहीं होनी चाहिए। सभी नगरपालिका और परिषदों को अलाव जलाकर इसके फोटोग्राफ वाट्सअप पर देने होंगे।

नपा काे चार जगहों पर जलाना है अलाव
सार्वजनिक स्थानों और भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर ये अलाव जलाए जाएंगे। शहर में बस स्टैंड काेठी बाजार, रैन बसेरा सदर क्षेत्र, जिला अस्पताल परिसर तथा रेलवे स्टेशन गंज के बाहर के क्षेत्र में अलाव जलाए जाएंगे।

तापमान थोड़ा और गिरा तो अलाव जलाएं
अलाव के लिए लकड़ियाें का इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। अभी तापमान इतना कम नहीं हुआ है। तापमान थोड़ा और गिरने पर अलाव जलाए जाएंगे। बस स्टैंड, रैनबसेरा समेत अन्य जगहों पर अलाव जलाने की व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है। यहां भीड़ जमा नहीं हो सोशल डिस्टेंस और सुरक्षा इंतजाम के साथ आग सेंकने की व्यवस्था बनाई जाएगी।
- अक्षत बुंदेला, सीएमओ, नपा​​​​​​​

