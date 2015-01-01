पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी की बर्बादी:पानी आते ही साेमवार रात मांगरूल में फूट गई नहर, व्यर्थ बहता रहा पानी

हंडियाएक घंटा पहले
मांगरूल में नहर का पानी मंगलवार को पहुंचा। किसान संजय पवार के खेत के पास नहर फूट गई। पानी व्यर्थ बह गया। किसानों ने सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे सूचना दी। इसके बाद भी विभाग के जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने समय पर टूटी नहर को सुधारने की काेशिश नहीं की।

किसान नरेंद्र धनगर, संतोष वर्मा, जयनारायण धनगर आदि ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह नहर में पानी आया। इसके बाद नहर अचानक फूट गई। विभाग ने नहर काे सुधारने का प्रयास नहीं किया। इसलिए किसानों को पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। किसानों का कहना है कि नहर चालू हाेने के 15 दिन बाद भी क्षेत्र के मांगरूल में पानी नहीं पहुंचा। किसानों को बाेवनी करने की चिंता सता रही है।

किसानाें ने बताया कि दाेपहर में नहर का निरीक्षण करने सिंचाई विभाग के सब इंजीनियर आरके साेनी पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने किसानाें से चर्चा कर कहा कि नहर का पानी बंद करवाकर मजदूराें से मरम्मत कराई जाएगी। साेनी ने कहा मंगलवार काे किसानाें की मदद से नहर की कुछ मरम्मत की गई थी। बुधवार काे मजदूराें की मदद से स्थायी मरम्मत कराई जाएगी।

