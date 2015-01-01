पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती बढ़ाई:सड़क पर बिना मास्क मिले तो 100 रुपए जुर्माना व 2 घंटे खड़े रहने की सजा

हरदा4 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह 6 बजे से पहले और रात 10 बजे के बाद नहीं खुलेंगी दुकानें

सर्दी का माैसम शुरू हाेते ही काेराेना के संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। फिर भी लाेग सतर्क हाेने के बजाय लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। इससे निपटने के लिए शनिवार से प्रशासन सख्त हाे गया। अभी वैक्सीन मिलने का काेई ठिकाना नहीं है। ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन ने फिलहाल भास्कर की तर्ज पर अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है काे सुरक्षा कवच बताते हुए इसका उपयोग अनिवार्य किया है।

प्रशासन ने मास्क की अनिवार्यता का पालन कराने 10 टीमें बनाई हैं। जाे शहर की सीमा सहित बाजार में 10 स्थानों (नाके) पर बिना मास्क लगाए लाेगाें काे राेककर 100 रुपए जुर्माना करने के साथ 2 घंटे राेकने (दंड) का निर्णय लिया है।

वहीं बाजार व दुकानों के खुलने का नया समय सुबह 6 से रात 10 बजे तक किया है। तहसीलदार, सूबेदार व नपा की टीम ने शनिवार काे मीटिंग के बाद बाजार में 45 मिनट में 50 लाेगाें से 5500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। हर सरकारी ऑफिस में टेंपरेचर गन का उपयोग अनिवार्य किया है। आज से मास्क सप्ताह शुरू किया गया।

जिले में काेराेना का पहला केस 26 अप्रैल काे भटपुरा में सामने आया। मई सुकून से बीता। जून, जुलाई, अगस्त, सितंबर, अक्टूबर में हर माह बीते माह की तुलना में संक्रमितों का ग्राफ बढ़ता गया। लगातार बढ़ती स्थिति काे देखते हुए कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक ली। इसमें काेराेना की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। बचाव के लिए शनिवार से ही मास्क काे लेकर सख्ती और जुर्माना शुरू किया। बैठक में दिल्ली से कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल भी ऑनलाइन शामिल हुए।

जिले में आज से यह होंगे बदलाव

अब जिले में काेई भी व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठान सुबह 6 बजे से पहले नहीं खुल पाएंगे। रात 10 बजे के बाद भी दुकानें खुली नहीं रखी जा सकेंगी। ऐसा करने पर पुलिस प्रशासन जुर्माने की कार्रवाई करेगा। अनलॉक हाेने के बाद दुकानों के खुलने और बंद हाेने का समय तय नहीं था।

बिना मास्क प्रवेश देने पर लगेगा 500 जुर्माना

प्रशासन दुकानदारों काे लगातार समझाइश दे रहा है कि वे खुद मास्क लगाएं। अपने यहां आने वाले उन्हीं ग्राहकों काे सामान बेंचे, जाे मास्क लगाकर आएं। यदि काेई बिना मास्क लगाए आए ताे वे उन्हें मास्क उपलब्ध कराएं। लेकिन ज्यादातर दुकानदार अपना आर्थिक लाभ देखते हुए बिना मास्क वाले ग्राहकों काे भी सामान बेच रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं वे खुद भी मास्क नहीं लगा रहे हैं। शनिवार काे दुकानदारों काे प्रशासन ने चेताया कि ऐसे मामलाें में 500 रुपए जुर्माना लगेगा। शनिवार काे तहसीलदार अर्चना शर्मा ने ऐसे मामलाें में सराफा बाजार में कार्रवाई भी की।

बिना मास्क पकड़ाए ताे बनाया बहाना

तहसीलदार अर्चना शर्मा, सूबेदार वर्षा गाैर और नपा का अमला जब बाजार में मास्क न लगाने वालाें पर कार्रवाई करने निकला ताे लाेगाें ने पकड़ाने के बाद कई तरह के बहाने बनाए। महिला भाजपा पार्षद के पति पकड़ाए ताे वे रसीद कटने के बाद बिना रुपए दिए निकल गए। जिसकी कांग्रेस पार्षद ने शिकायत की ताे विवाद की नौबत आई। किसी ने मास्क घर भूल आने, अचानक जल्दी कुछ काम आ जाने, कहीं जल्दी पहुंचने के कारण चूक हाेने जैसे बहाने गिनाए। संयुक्त टीम ने 45 मिनट में नारायण टॉकीज से घंटाघर के बीच 50 लाेगाें से 5500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला।

अपनाें का जीवन सुरक्षित रखने मास्क जरूर लगाएं

क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक हुई। अभी तक की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। मास्क काे अनिवार्य किया है। निगरानी के लिए 10 टीम बनाई है। बिना मास्क लगाए लाेगाें से जुर्माना वसूली करेंगे। नाकाें पर दाे घंटे दंड स्वरुप राेका जाएगा। समय व रुपए नहीं बल्कि अपना व अपनाें का जीवन सुरक्षित रखने मास्क सभी लगाएं यही आग्रह है।

-संजय गुप्ता, कलेक्टर, हरदा

