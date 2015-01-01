पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य सरकार ने आदेश जारी किए:10वीं-12वीं की क्लासें 18 से लगेंगी, दो गज की दूरी का करना होगा पालन

हरदा40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिली परमिशन : प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालक बाेले- काेविड-19 के गाइड लाइन का हाेगा पालन, स्कूल खाेलेंगे
  • डीईओ ने कहा : नियमों का पालन सभी को करना हाेगा, प्रेशर देकर नहीं बुला सकते बच्चों को स्कूल

बाेर्ड परीक्षाओंं की तैयार के मद्देनजर राज्य सरकार ने 18 दिसंबर से 10वीं व 12वीं के लिए नियमित स्कूल खाेलने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। अब इन दाेनाें कक्षाओं की पढ़ाई रेग्युलर होगी। 9वीं व 11वीं के लिए जगह की उपलब्धता के हिसाब से प्राचार्य निर्णय ले सकेंगे।

लेकिन काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए पालक सुरक्षा काे प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं। पालकाें का कहना है कि पहले स्कूलों में काेराेना से बचाव के प्रबंध देखेंगे। इसके बाद निर्णय लेंगे। प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकों का कहना है कि उनकी तैयारी पूरी है।

.काेराेना के चलते विद्यार्थियों काे एक बेंच छाेड़कर बैठाया जाएगा। सैनिटाइज, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग सहित काेविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन हाेगा। प्रभारी डीईओ डीएस रघुवंशी ने कहा कि एसओपी का पालन कराया जाएगा। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। जिले के हरदा, टिमरनी व खिरकिया में शासकीय स्कूलों में 10वीं में 7480 और 12वीं में 4923 छात्र-छात्राएं हैं। इसी तरह निजी स्कूलों में 10वीं, 12वीं में करीब 8700 विद्यार्थी हैं। सरकार ने नियमित स्कूल खुलने पर भी पालकाें की लिखित सहमति जरुरी हाेगी। विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति काे अनिवार्य नहीं किया गया है।

वर्तमान में 20% पालक बच्चों काे भेज रहे स्कूल
वर्तमान में सप्ताह में 5 दिन 10वीं, 12वीं और 2 दिन 9वीं, 11वीं की कक्षाएं लग रही है। इनमें 20 प्रतिशत बच्चे पहुंच रहे हैं। काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते पालक बच्चों काे स्कूल भेजने काे तैयार नहीं है। निजी स्कूलों में बच्चे कम ही पहुंच रहे हैं। प्रभारी डीईओ डीएस रघुवंशी ने मंगलवार काे खूदिया व पीपल्या के हाई व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलों का निरीक्षण किया। इनमें 20 प्रतिशत बच्चे शामिल हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि नियमित स्कूल खुलने पर भी पालकाें की सहमति से ही विद्यार्थी स्कूल आ सकेंगे।

पालक बाेले- सुरक्षा जरूरी, पढ़ाई बाद में भी हाे सकेगी
निजी स्कूल में 12वीं में पढ़ने वाली पल्लवी के पिता मुकेश दशाेरे ने कहा कि उनकी इकलौती बेटी है। उसकी सुरक्षा प्राथमिक है। पढ़ाई ताे बाद में हाेती रहेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूल में काेराेना से बचाव के उपाय देखने के बाद निर्णय लेंगे। बच्चों की सुरक्षा में चूक भारी पड़ सकती है। इसी तरह प्रताप काॅलाेनी निवासी लता यादव ने कहा उनकी बेटी नेहा 10वीं क्लास में है। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर उन्होंने अब तक बच्ची काे क्लास में भेजना शुरू नहीं किया है। आगे भी माहाैल देखने के बाद भी निर्णय लेंगे।

सख्ती : जिले के सभी स्कूलाें में प्रार्थना, सामूहिक खेलकूद आदि पर रहेगी रोक

  • एसओपी का पालन करते हुए सीमित संख्या में बच्चों काे स्कूल में आमंत्रित किया जा सकेगा।
  • बच्चों की उपस्थिति अनिर्वाय नहीं हाेगी। पालकाें की सहमति से बच्चे स्कूल जाएंगे।
  • 9वीं, 11वीं के लिए विद्यार्थियों दर्ज संख्या, जगह व कक्षाें के मान से प्राचार्य निर्णय ले सकेंगे।
  • ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी रहेगी। जाे स्कूल नहीं अाना चाहते वे ऑनलाइन पढ़ सकते हैं।
  • शासकीय व निजी स्कूलों में शत-प्रतिशत स्टाफ मौजूद रहेगा।
  • स्कूलों में प्रार्थना, सामूहिक खेलकूद, स्वीमिंग पूल सहित अन्य गतिविधियों पर राेक रहेगी।
  • बसाें सहित अन्य परिवहन के लिए उपयाेग करने वाले वाहनाें में भौैतिक दूरी हाेगी। वाहनाें काे सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा।

हमारी तैयारी पूरी, गाइड लाइन का पालन करेंगे
प्राइवेट स्कूलों में नियमित खाेलने की तैयारियां पूरी है। एक बेंच पर एक छात्र काे बैठाएंगे। मास्क, सैनिटाइज, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग सहित एसओपी का पालन किया जाएगा। पालकाें की सहमति से छात्र-छात्राओं काे स्कूलों में प्रवेश देंगे।
दीपक सिंह, संस्थापक, सोसाइटी फार प्राइवेट स्कूल डायरेक्टर्स

पालकों की अनुमति लेना सबसे जरूरी
स्कूल संचालकाें, प्राचार्याें काे काेविड-19 की गाइड का कड़ाई से पालन करना हाेगा। पालकाें की अनुमति के बाद भी छात्राें काे स्कूल अा सकेंगे। विभाग की टीम स्कूलों की मॉनिटरिंग करेगी।
डीएस रघुवंशी, प्रभारी डीईओ हरदा

