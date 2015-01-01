पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धमाके से खुली लाेगाें की नींद:11 केवी का तार टूटकर छताें पर गिरा, लोगों ने नहीं जोड़ने दी लाइन

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
  • लाेगाें का कहना था कि हर साल बारिश के दिनाें में टूटते हैं तार

शनिवार सुबह तड़के 4.30 बजे दूध डेयरी बस्ती के ऊपर से गुजर रही 11 केवी सप्लाई लाइन का तार टूटकर गिर गया। धमाके की तेज आवाज से लाेगाें की नींद खुली। चिंगारी निकलते देख लाेगाें ने बिजली कंपनी काे काॅल कर सप्लाई बंद कराई। दोपहर व शाम काे बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी लाइन जाेड़ने पहुंचे, लेकिन लाेगाें ने उन्हें काम नहीं करने दिया। लाेगाें का कहना था कि हर साल बारिश के दिनाें में तार टूटते हैं। इससे बड़े हादसे हाेने का खतरा है। लाइन काे तत्काल शिफ्ट किया जाए।

दूध डेयरी निवासी अधिवक्ता शेख अशफाक, सलीम खान, अय्यूब खान, केशर बाई सहित अन्य ने बताया कि करीब एक सप्ताह पहले भी सप्लाई लाइन टूट गई थी। इसके करंट की चपेट में अाने से दाे बकरियों की माैत हाे गई थी। उन्होंने बताया कि आज भी सुबह करीब 4.30 बजे 11 केवी लाइन के तार टूट गए। तार यदि दिन में टूटे हाेते ताे बड़ा हादसा हाे सकता था।

लाेगाें ने लाइन शिफ्ट करने की मांग की

बिजली कंपनी के एई शैलेष जराठे ने उन्हें समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन लाेग नहीं माने। इस कारण देर रात तक सप्लाई शुरू नहीं हाे सकी। इधर, लाेगाें का कहना है कि दोपहर 1 बजे तक उनके घराें की सप्लाई शुरू थी, लेकिन विराेध के चलते डीपी से दूध डेयरी की गली नंबर 4, 5, 6, 7 व 8 के घराें की देर रात तक बिजली सप्लाई शुरू नहीं की गई। इधर, एई ने कहा कि लाेग कर्मचारियों काे काम नहीं करने दे रहे हैं। इस कारण सप्लाई शुरू नहीं हाे पाई।

लोगों के विराेध के बाद वापस लाैटी टीम

बिजली कंपनी की टीम सुबह 6 बजे पहुंची। रिमझिम बारिश की वजह से लाैट अाई। फिर सुबह 11 बजे लाइन जाेड़ने दूधडेयरी पहुंची, लेकिन लाेगाें ने विराेध कर दिया। इसके बाद कर्मचारी लाैट अाए। शाम काे एई जराठे टीम के साथ पहुंचे। लाेग एकत्रित हाेकर विराेध करने लगे। सूचना पर डायल 100 भी पहुंची, लेकिन लाेगाें ने बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारियों काे सप्लाई शुरू नहीं करने दी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी दिन बड़ा हादसा हाे सकता है। इसके लिए कंपनी काे लाइन शिफ्ट करनी चाहिए।

लाेगाें ने लाइन नहीं जाेड़ने दी, सुबह फिर समझाएंगे

11 केवी सप्लाई लाइन के टूट तार जाेड़ने के लिए बिजली कंपनी की टीम माैके पर पहुंची थी, लेकिन लाेगाें ने विराेध किया। लाइन जाेड़कर सप्लाई शुरू नहीं करने दी। इसी वजह से क्षेत्र की बिजली भी बंद है। अब कल फिर नए सिरे से लाेगाें काे समझाइश दी जाएगी।

-शैलेष जराठे, एई बिजली कंपनी हरदा

