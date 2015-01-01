पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत नहीं:सब्सिडी घटने से उपभोक्ता को देना पड़ रहा 132 रुपए ज्यादा

हरदा18 मिनट पहले
  • दिसंबर में 50-50 रुपए मिलाकर दाे बार 100 रुपए दाम बढ़े
  • अब 717 रुपए में मिल रहा घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर

11 माह में रसाेई गैस सिलेंडर के दाम 167.12 रुपए कम हुए, लेकिन सरकार ने सब्सिडी 299.09 रुपए घटा दिए। इस कारण उपभाेक्ताओं काे 131.97 रुपए अधिक चुकाने पड़ रहे हैं। दिसंबर माह में गैस के दाम 13 दिन में दाे बार 50-50 रुपए बढ़कर 717 रुपए हाे गए हैं।

गैस सिलेंडर के दाम बढ़ने का असर घर के बजट पर पड़ रहा है। फरवरी में सिलेंडर 884.12 रुपए का था, तब सब्सिडी 299.09 रुपए मिली। दिसंबर में दाम 717 रुपए हैं, लेकिन सब्सिडी नहीं मिली। 2 दिसंबर काे 50 रुपए बढ़कर सिलेंडर के दाम 667 रुपए हाे गए। 15 दिसंबर काे फिर 50 रुपए बढ़कर 717 रुपए पर पहुंच गए।

जानकारी के मुताबिक हरदा, टिमरनी, खिरकिया में एचपी गैस के 47000 उपभोक्ता है। श्री बालाजी गैस एजेंसी के मैनेजर मुनव्वर खान ने कहा दाम बढ़ने से सेल कम हाेगी। दिसंबर की सब्सिडी की भी अभी काेई जानकारी उनके पास नहीं है। फरवरी में गैस सिलेंडर के दाम 884.12 रुपए थे।

इसमें सब्सिडी 299.09 रुपए मिली। सितंबर में 617 रुपए में सिलेंडर मिला। सितंबर में सब्सिडी 6.02 रुपए मिली। दिसंबर में सिलेंडर की कीमत 717 रुपए हाे गई। लेकिन सब्सिडी अप्राप्त है। अप्रैल में गैस उपभाेक्ताओं काे सिलेंडर 770 रुपए में मिला। इसकी सब्सिडी 170.52 रुपए उपभाेक्ताओं के खाते में जमा हुई।

इसके बाद मई माह की सब्सिडी अप्राप्त है। जून में 8.02 रुपए, जुलाई में 7.52 रुपए सब्सिडी मिली। अगस्त में फिर उपभाेक्ताअाें काे सब्सिडी नहीं मिली। सितंबर में 6.06 रुपए सब्सिडी अाई। इसके बाद अक्टूबर, नंवबर और दिसंबर की सब्सिडी उपभाेक्ताअाें काे अप्राप्त है।

रसाेई गैस सिलेंडर के दाम बढ़ने का सीधा असर घर के बजट पर पड़ेगा। ठंड के दिनाें में गैस सिलेंडर की खपत बढ़ जाती है। गृहिणी निशा चाैबे ने कहा कि एकदम 100 रुपए सिलेंडर के दाम बढ़ने से घर का बजट बिगड़ेगा। सब्सिडी भी कम कर दी है। अभी ताे पिछले माह की सब्सिडी नहीं मिली है। इससे आर्थिक भार बढ़ा है। काेराेना काल के चलते वैसे ही लाेग आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे हैं। सरकार काे दाम बढ़ाने के निर्णय वापस लेना चाहिए।

