फसल बीमा का विराेध:बीमा के नाम पर मिले 14, 27 और 80 रुपए, विरोध में कांग्रेसियों ने कलेक्टोरेट में फोड़े मटके

हरदा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीमा राशि कम मिलने से नाराज कांग्रेस ने कलेक्टोरेट के सामने किया हंगामा

प्रीमियम राशि से भी कम फसल बीमा राशि मिलने से नाराज जिला कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता साेमवार दोपहर काे कलेक्टोरेट ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे। इंतजार के बाद भी जब काेई अधिकारी ज्ञापन लेने नहीं पहुंचा ताे कार्यकर्ताओंं ने राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। नाराज कार्यकर्ताओंं ने गेट फांदकर कलेक्टोरेट में घुसने का प्रयास किया। पुलिस ने उन्हें राेक दिया। इसके बाद गेट के सामने ही बैठकर कार्यकर्ताओंं ने रघुपति राघव राजाराम भजन शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद सीईओ दिलीप यादव काे राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन साैंपा। इस दाैरान जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मीनारायण पवार, पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. आरके दाेगने सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ताओंं ने सीईओ काे 14, 27 और 80 रुपए के लिफाफे रखकर 3 मटके देने का प्रयास किया। उन्होंने लेने से इनकार कर दिया ताे कार्यकर्ताओंं ने नारेबाजी करते हुए कलेक्टोरेट गेट के सामने मटके फाेड़ दिए। जिलाध्यक्ष पवार ने कहा कि अब 121 रुपए के तीनों लिफाफे कूरियर से सीएम शिवराज सिंह चाैहान काे भेजे जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रीमियम से कम बीमा मिलना किसानों का अपमान है।

ज्ञापन लेने अधिकारी नहीं आए ताे गेट फांदने का किया प्रयास, राेका ताे भजन गाने बैठ गए कांग्रेसी
आधा घंटे तक जब काेई अधिकारी ज्ञापन लेने नहीं पहुंचा ताे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता नाराज होकर नारेबाजी करने लगे। धीरे-धीरे बढ़ते हुए कार्यकर्ता कलेक्टोरेट के गेट तक पहुंच गए। पहले से तैनात पुलिस व कार्यकर्ताओंं बीच गेट खाेलने काे लेकर कहासुनी भी हुई। इसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओंं गेट पर चढ़कर कलेक्टोरेट में घुसने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन पुलिस ने समझाइश देकर उन्हें नीचे उतार लिया। कांग्रेसी गेट के सामने बैठकर रघुपति राघव राजाराम भजन गाने बैठ गए।

डाॅ. दाेगने का आराेप : विधायक खरीदने के लिए सीएम के पास रुपए हैं, किसानों के लिए नहीं

पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. आरके दाेगने ने कहा कि सीएम के पास विधायक खरीदने के लिए रुपए हैं, लेकिन किसानों के लिए नहीं हैं। उन्हें प्रीमियम से कम राशि दी गई है। जिलाध्यक्ष पवार ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार किसानों के खाते में 5, 10, 15 और 20 रुपए बीमा देकर अपमानित कर रही है। कर्ज तले दबे किसान आत्महत्या करने काे विवश हैं। इस दाैरान पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष हेमंत टाले, किसान कांग्रेस के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष केदार सिरोही ने भी अपने विचार रखे।

यह रखी मांगे

  • जिले के 44 पटवारी हल्का की राेकी गई बीमा राशि शीघ्र दी जाए।
  • जिले के 33 पटवारी हल्का के किसानों काे बीमा राशि नहीं मिली है। उन्हें बीमा दिया जाए।
  • पटवारी हल्का अनुसार हर किसान को सर्वे अनुसार बराबर बीमा राशि दी जाए।
  • तत्कालीन कमलनाथ सरकार द्वारा किसानों को 25% मुआवजा राशि दी गई, बकाया 75% मुआवजा राशि दी जाए।
  • बीमा राशि डालते ही उसके कर्ज की राशि काटने के आदेश वापस लिए जाए।
  • 2019 सोयाबीन की राशि किसान के बचत खातों में जमा की जाए।
